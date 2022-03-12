Jayson Tatum Scores 31 Points, Celtics Beat Pistons 114-103

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 31 factors and eight rebounds, Jaylen Brown added 22 factors and eight rebounds and the Boston Celtics beat the Detroit Pistons 114-103 on Friday night time for his or her fifth victory in a row.

Marcus Smart added 20 factors, and Robert Williams III had 12 factors and 9 rebounds for the Celtics. They have gained 18 of 21 since a Jan. 21 loss dropped them a sport beneath .500.

Cade Cunningham had 27 factors and eight rebounds for the Central Division-trailing Pistons, who had gained three in a row earlier than falling Wednesday night time to Chicago. Marvin Bagley III had 20 factors and 11 rebounds, and Jerami Grant additionally scored 20 factors.

The Celtics by no means led by greater than 4 factors earlier than scoring the final 4 factors of the third quarter and the primary seven of the fourth to show a two-point deficit right into a 99-90 lead.

WELCOME HOME

The Celtics honored some former gamers who had been on the town for the retirement of Kevin Garnett’s No. 5 on Sunday. Among them had been members of the 2008 NBA championship staff, together with Paul Pierce, James Posey, Leon Powe and Brian Scalabrine.

Pistons ahead Kelly Olynyk, who performed his first 4 seasons in Boston, was additionally acknowledged.

Garnett would be the twenty fourth Celtic to be honored within the TD Garden rafters, together with No. 1 for unique proprietor Walter Brown, No. 2 for franchise patriarch Red Auerbach and “LOSCY” for Jim Loscutoff, who left his No. 18 in circulation so Dave Cowens may put on it.

TIP-INS

Tatum topped 30 factors for his fifth straight sport, tying the longest such streak of his profession. … The Pistons made their first 19 free throws and completed 23 of 24.

UP NEXT

Pistons: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday.

Celtics: Host Dallas on Sunday.

