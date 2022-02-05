Jazz inflict seventh straight loss on Nets

Donovan Mitchell has scored 27 factors in his return from a concussion that sidelined him for eight video games, Bojan Bogdanovic added 19 factors and the Utah Jazz cruised previous the short-handed Brooklyn Nets 125-102 within the NBA on Friday evening.

On Utah’s first possession, Mitchell dished a no-look help to Royce O’Neale for a three-point play. That sparked a 10-0 run to begin the sport and the Jazz accomplished a wire-to-wire victory for the third time this season and despatched the free-falling Nets to a season-high seventh straight loss.

Mitchell shot 8 for 10 from the ground and had six three-pointers and 6 assists in 22 minutes of play.

Brooklyn rookie Cam Thomas posted a career-high 30 factors, Kyrie Irving scored 15 factors on 20 pictures, whereas Boomers captain Patty Mills had 11 factors, one rebound and one help.

The Nets (29-22) had been with out James Harden (hamstring), Kevin Durant (knee), LaMarcus Aldridge (ankle) and Joe Harris (ankle).

Eric Paschall scored 16 factors, Hassan Whiteside had 15 factors and Mike Conley 14 for the Jazz (31-31) who went 17 for 38 from three-point vary.

In Indianapolis, Nikola Vucevic scored a season-high 36 factors and had 17 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 31 factors and the Chicago Bulls beat the Pacers 122-115.

Vucevic went 16 of 21 from the sphere and had 4 assists and three blocks to assist the Eastern Conference-leading Bulls (33-19) win for the fourth time in six video games.

Kevin Love scored 25 factors, together with two free throws with 1.2 seconds left, and the Cleveland Cavaliers held on to beat the Hornets 102-101 in Charlotte.

Jarrett Allen had a career-high 29 factors and 22 rebounds for the Cavs (32-21) whereas Terry Rozier scored 24 factors for the overwhelmed hosts.

In Toronto, Pascal Siakam matched his season excessive with 33 factors, Fred VanVleet had 26 factors and 11 assists and the Raptors (28-23) beat the Atlanta Hawks 125-114 for his or her fifth straight victory.

De’Andre Hunter and John Collins every scored 23 factors for Atlanta, and Trae Young had 22 factors and 13 assists. The Hawks (25-27) are 8-2 of their final 10, dropping solely to Toronto.

Elsewhere, the New Orleans Pelicans beat Denver 113-105 to inflict a 3rd straight loss on the Nuggets, the San Antonio Spurs thrashed the Houston Rockets 131-106, and the Boston Celtics ran out 102-93 winners over the Pistons in Detroit.