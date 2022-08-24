Jealous cat pushes kitty off a stool to take its place to get pets from human. Watch

Cats rule the Internet and in addition individuals’s hearts. Probably that’s the reason the videos displaying the completely different antics of the kitties by no means fail to seize netizens’ consideration. Just like this video shared on Reddit is doing. It reveals the response of a cat to its human petting one other kitten. There is an opportunity that the video will depart you laughing out loud.

The video is posted with simply two phrases. “My turn,” they learn. The video opens to indicate an individual sitting in entrance of a pc with their again in the direction of the digicam. A cat is seen standing on a stool beside them.

As the video progresses, the human pets the cat. Things take a unique flip when one other cat standing afar and searching on the duo decides to take issues into its personal paws. The ball of far jumps on the stool and pushes off the opposite kitten to take its place.

Take a have a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 11 hours in the past. Since being shared, the video has amassed greater than 5,700 upvotes, and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted individuals to publish varied feedback. Some additionally complained that they didn’t just like the background rating. “So smooth,” posted a Reddit person. “My turn,” joked one other. “I’m glad I watched it muted,” wrote a 3rd.