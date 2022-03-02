Jeep enters electric car race with new SUV

An automotive large has unveiled plans to tackle the likes of Tesla within the inexperienced automotive section, giving prospects new choices within the close to future.

The model unveiled plans to supply a sharp-looking compact SUV with battery electric power, as a part of a company technique dubbed “Dare Forward 2030”.

Technical particulars surrounding the mannequin usually are not obtainable.

We don’t know what it is going to be known as, precisely how massive it’s, or what’s below the bonnet.

The yellow machine appears related in measurement to the Mercedes-Benz EQA, a battery-powered machine primarily based on the model’s compact GLA-Class SUV.

We anticipate it to be provided with all-wheel-drive traction, given Jeep’s rugged off-road heritage.

Carlos Tavares, chief government of Jeep guardian model Stellantis (previously generally known as Fiat Chrysler Automobiles), mentioned the brand new Jeep might be accompanied by an electrical RAM ute.

“We are thrilled to present the Jeep brand’s first-ever fully electric SUV launching in early 2023 and a preview of the new Ram 1500 BEV pickup truck arriving in 2024,” he mentioned.

“We are setting the course for 100 per cent of sales in Europe and 50 per cent of sales in the United States to be battery electric vehicles by the end of this decade,” he mentioned. “We plan to have more than 75 BEVs and reach global annual BEV sales of five million vehicles by 2030.”

Electric utes are gathering tempo, buoyed by the Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevrolet Silverado EV and the Rivian R1T.

Jeep’s electrical fashions might be bolstered by plug-in hybrid variants.

Stellantis plans “electric offerings in all segments” within the medium time period.

RAM will provide massive vans powered by hydrogen gas cell tech to US prospects in 2025.