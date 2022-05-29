‘Jeetanjali’: Amul shares sweet post as Geetanjali Shree’s Tomb of Sand writes history

Geetanjali Shree has turn out to be the primary Indian writer to win the International Booker Prize, and her novel Tomb of Sand is the primary ebook in an Indian language to win the coveted award. As individuals from the world over are celebrating the historic win, Amul too joined in with their beautiful put up.

“Tomb of Sand becomes first ever Hindi novel to win International Booker Prize!” wrote the dairy model on Twitter with a picture that includes each Geetanjali Shree and Daisy Rockwell holding the successful ebook. The picture recounts their picture from the awards ceremony in London. The artistic additionally mentions ‘Jeetanjali’ and ‘Amul – Your Bhook ka Prize!’ in a witty play of phrases.

The ebook was initially written in Hindi as Ret Samadhi by Geetanjali Shree and was translated into English by Daisy Rockwell. It is about within the shadow of the partition of India and follows an 80-year-old lady after her husband’s loss of life.

Take a take a look at the put up:

Since being shared a couple of hours in the past, the put up has amassed over 670 likes and 140 retweets. People additionally took to the feedback part to congratulate the winners.

“Matter of pride for India,” wrote a Twitter person. “Am already chuffed because I got my copy today. But this is too cute for words, the icing on the cake. Or shall I say, butter on the bread,” commented one other. “Congratulations @shreedaisy and Geetanjali Shree! From one translator to another… you have brought us immense joy. Thank you,” posted a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the artistic shared by Amul?