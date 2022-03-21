Jeff Craven: The only person followed by Twitter and the request he DMed them

Many individuals be part of Twitter and go on with a set variety of followers for a few years. And this was precisely the case with the person named Jeff Craven who determined to place a humorous twist to his state of affairs the place he made a tweet about the identical. He hilariously posted a thread of how he gathered 300 followers on Twitter within the span of 13 years of being on the platform.

The thread was empty. And in Twitter humour, belief us, it was fairly humorous. The publish instantly went viral and has amassed over 2.1 lakh likes thus far. But it has now led to a part of his bio studying, “Used to have 300 followers, now I don’t.”

View the viral tweet proper right here:

It has taken me 13 years to get 300 followers on Twitter. Here’s how I did it 🧵 — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 14, 2022

But what adopted was sheer luck and so random that even Craven himself had no concept what was happening. The man instantly seen that the official deal with of Twitter was following only one particular person and because it seems, it was him. Quite flabbergasted and in shock, that is what he posted:

Twitter is barely following one particular person, and it is me. — Jeff Craven (@jeffbcraven) March 16, 2022

And after all, he was not the one one stunned:

So I needed to test, and you’re proper. Why are you the one particular person @Twitter follows? They do not even observe the President. They do not even observe Jack Dorsey and he made Twitter. Lol. Clearly you have to be doing one thing proper. What’s your secret? Lol.🙂😀 — Amita Nasir 🌈🦄👩‍💻💬❤💙💚 (@AmitaNasir) March 16, 2022

But being the individual that he’s, he determined to take a shot at establishing some form of contact with Twitter. But as a substitute of sending them a word of thanks or asking them why he was the one individual that they have been following, he determined to take one for the staff and despatched this as a substitute:

Many feedback have been fast to come back on this tweet posted on March 18. “I was LITERALLY just thinking of this exact request today… With all the other millions of Twitter users,” commented a person. Another remark reads, “Always advocating for the people. More power to you, friend!”

What are your ideas on this? Why do you suppose Jeff Craven is the one particular person adopted by Twitter proper now?