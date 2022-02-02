Jeff Zucker Exits CNN After Relationship With Senior Executive

Jeff Zucker resigned on Wednesday because the president of CNN and the chairman of WarnerMedia’s information and sports activities division, writing in a memo that he had didn’t speak in confidence to the corporate a romantic relationship with one other senior government at CNN.

Mr. Zucker, 56, is among the many strongest leaders within the American media and tv industries. The abrupt finish of his nine-year tenure instantly throws into flux the path of CNN and its mum or dad firm, WarnerMedia, which is anticipated to be acquired later this yr by Discovery Inc. in one of many nation’s largest media mergers.

In a memo to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Zucker wrote that his relationship got here up throughout a community investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor who was fired in December over his involvement within the political affairs of his brother, former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York.

“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Mr. Zucker wrote. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”