Jeff Zucker Exits CNN After Relationship With Senior Executive
Jeff Zucker resigned on Wednesday because the president of CNN and the chairman of WarnerMedia’s information and sports activities division, writing in a memo that he had didn’t speak in confidence to the corporate a romantic relationship with one other senior government at CNN.
Mr. Zucker, 56, is among the many strongest leaders within the American media and tv industries. The abrupt finish of his nine-year tenure instantly throws into flux the path of CNN and its mum or dad firm, WarnerMedia, which is anticipated to be acquired later this yr by Discovery Inc. in one of many nation’s largest media mergers.
In a memo to colleagues that was obtained by The New York Times, Mr. Zucker wrote that his relationship got here up throughout a community investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, the CNN anchor who was fired in December over his involvement within the political affairs of his brother, former Governor Andrew M. Cuomo of New York.
“As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo’s tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years,” Mr. Zucker wrote. “I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn’t. I was wrong.”
“As a result, I am resigning today,” he wrote.
Mr. Zucker was referring to Allison Gollust, CNN’s government vp and chief advertising and marketing officer and one of many highest-ranking leaders of the community, who’s intently concerned in main enterprise and communications choices.
Ms. Gollust mentioned in a press release on Wednesday that she was remaining in her function at CNN.
“Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years,” she wrote. “Recently, our relationship changed during Covid. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do everyday.”
Both Mr. Zucker and Ms. Gollust are divorced.
In a memo to WarnerMedia workers, Jason Kilar, the corporate’s chief government, acknowledged that he had accepted Mr. Zucker’s resignation, including, “We will be announcing an interim leadership plan shortly.”
Mr. Cuomo has contested the phrases of his departure from CNN, which mentioned it will not pay him severance or honor the rest of his present contract. The anchor employed the highly effective Hollywood litigator Bryan Freedman to characterize him in negotiations with the community.
Mr. Zucker had stood by Mr. Cuomo for months after it was revealed that the anchor had suggested aides to Andrew Cuomo on how the governor may fend off the sexual harassment scandal that finally led to his resignation. But Mr. Zucker dropped his assist in December after extra particulars emerged about Mr. Cuomo’s involvement, together with efforts to uncover the standing of pending articles at different information shops about his brother.
Days earlier than Mr. Cuomo was fired, CNN was knowledgeable of an allegation of sexual misconduct towards Mr. Cuomo by a former junior colleague at one other community. Mr. Cuomo has denied that allegation.
In an trade recognized for its on-the-air expertise, Mr. Zucker is maybe probably the most recognizable determine amongst behind-the-scenes executives. He turned a public face of CNN largely due to his public jousting with former President Donald J. Trump, with whom he as soon as shared a friendlier relationship: as president of NBC Entertainment, Mr. Zucker had made the choice to grant Mr. Trump reality-TV stardom with “The Apprentice.”
Mr. Zucker turned chief government of NBCUniversal in 2007 earlier than leaving the corporate in 2010. He began at CNN in January 2013. In current months, Mr. Zucker was closely concerned within the shaping of CNN+, a subscription streaming service that’s set to start this spring.
“Together, we had nine great years,” Mr. Zucker wrote in his memo on Wednesday. “I certainly wish my tenure here had ended differently. But it was an amazing run. And I loved every minute.”