Jeffrey Epstein associate Jean-Luc Brunel is found dead in a French jail cell

PARIS — A modeling agent who was near disgraced U.S. financier Jeffrey Epstein was discovered lifeless Saturday in his French jail cell, the place he was being held in an investigation into the rape of minors and trafficking of minors for sexual exploitation, in response to the Paris prosecutor’s workplace.

Victims of the alleged abuse described shock and dismay that the agent, Jean-Luc Brunel, won’t ever face trial. They described his demise as a double blow, after Epstein killed himself in 2019 in a Manhattan jail whereas awaiting sex-trafficking expenses.

Paris police are investigating Brunel’s demise, the prosecutor’s workplace mentioned. The circumstances of his demise weren’t made public and Brunel’s legal professionals didn’t touch upon it.

Brunel denied wrongdoing and mentioned through his lawyer that he was keen to speak to investigators. Brunel’s authorized crew had repeatedly complained in regards to the situations of his detention and sought to have him launched pending trial.

Brunel, who was in his 70s, was detained at Paris’ Charles de Gaulle Airport in 2020 as a part of a broad French probe unleashed by the U.S. sex-trafficking expenses in opposition to Epstein.

A frequent companion of Epstein, Brunel was thought-about central to the French investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of girls and women by the U.S. financier and his circle. Epstein traveled typically to France and had residences in Paris.

Multiple ladies who recognized themselves as victims have spoken to police because the French probe was opened in 2019, and at occasions expressed frustration with the sluggish tempo of the investigation.

One of them, Thysia Huisman, mentioned the information of Brunel’s demise despatched her into “shock.”

“It makes me angry, because I’ve been fighting for years,” Huisman, a Dutch former mannequin who informed police she was raped by Brunel as a teen, informed The Associated Press. “For me, the end of this was to be in court. And now that whole ending — which would help form closure — is taken away from me.”

A lawyer representing Huisman and different victims, Anne-Claire Lejeune, mentioned different ladies concerned within the case really feel the identical.

“Great disappointment, great frustration that (the victims) won’t get justice,” she informed The AP.

She expressed doubt that the investigation would result in a trial as a result of Brunel was so central to the case. She additionally voiced issues that Brunel’s demise imply his accusers will not get official recognition of their standing as victims.

“To rebuild yourself (after abuse), that is one of the essential steps,” Huisman mentioned.

She expressed hope that Brunel’s demise will not discourage ladies from persevering with to talk out about abuse. The investigation, together with a rising reckoning about sexual misconduct in France, has “freed up women to talk about it,” she mentioned. “It’s a difficult step that requires a lot of courage and strength.”

One of Epstein’s major accusers, Virginia Roberts Giuffre, has alleged that Brunel procured ladies, a few of them minors, for intercourse with Epstein and different folks, luring them with guarantees of modeling work.

Britain’s Prince Andrew just lately agreed to settle a case in which Giuffre accused him of sexual abuse when she was 17. Guiffre says she was provided to Andrew by Epstein, expenses that Andrew denies. The settlement, by which Andrew agreed to make a considerable donation to Giuffre’s charity, avoids a trial.