Jeffrey Epstein’s mentor — who once ran a Ponzi scheme — was found dead. He was 77

HARTFORD, Conn. — Medical examiners confirmed Friday that convicted Ponzi schemer and Jeffrey Epstein mentor Steven Hoffenberg was the particular person discovered useless in a Connecticut house earlier this week.

Hoffenberg, 77, is believed to have died at the least seven days earlier than his physique was discovered Tuesday in Derby by police, who responded to a request to verify on his welfare, authorities stated. He needed to be recognized via dental data due to the decomposition of his physique, police stated.

His reason behind demise is pending toxicology check outcomes. An post-mortem confirmed no indicators of trauma, and there have been no indications of a wrestle or compelled entry on the house, officers stated.

Epstein, the disgraced financier who killed himself in a New York jail in 2019 whereas awaiting trial on allegations he sexually abused dozens of ladies, labored for Hoffenberg’s invoice assortment firm, Towers Financial Corp., within the late Eighties, when prosecutors stated the Ponzi scheme started.

Hoffenberg, who as soon as tried shopping for the New York Post, ended up getting busted in one of many nation’s largest frauds. He admitted he swindled hundreds of buyers out of $460 million and was sentenced in 1997 to twenty years in jail. He claimed Epstein was truly the architect of the scheme, however Epstein was by no means charged.

He was launched from federal custody in 2013, in keeping with the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. It was not instantly clear how he ended up residing in a small house in a multifamily house in Derby, about 12 miles (19 kilometers) northeast of Bridgeport.

Gary Baise, considered one of Hoffenberg’s pals and legal professionals and a former performing deputy U.S. lawyer normal, stated Hoffenberg and Epstein had a “special relationship” and Hoffenberg stated Epstein was the neatest particular person he knew when it got here to cash.

Baise stated Hoffenberg additionally was very clever, which can have contributed to his downfall.

“He was too smart for his own good,” Baise stated in a telephone interview Friday. “He thought he could get away with his Ponzi scheme but he could not. He did not have self-control. He always thought he was smarter than the next guy and that was one of his problems. … But he was a good man.”

Baise, who stated he had not had contact with Hoffenberg for a number of months, stated he wasn’t stunned by his demise as a result of Hoffenberg didn’t look like taking excellent care of himself.

Police in Derby had been requested to do a welfare verify on Hoffenberg on Tuesday by a personal investigator for a girl who recognized herself as near Hoffenberg and a sexual abuse sufferer of Epstein’s, Derby police Lt. Justin Stanko stated. The investigator stated the girl had not heard from Hoffenberg for 5 days, and that was uncommon, Stanko stated.

Hoffenberg briefly took over the New York Post in 1993 whereas bidding to personal it. The Post reported that Hoffenberg funded the paper for 3 months and rescued it from chapter. His efforts to purchase the paper had been derailed by civil fraud allegations by the Securities and Exchange Commission that led to the legal prosecution of the Ponzi case.