Jen Psaki Ribs Fox’s Peter Doocy: You’re No Doc And Don’t Even (Usually) Play One On TV

White House press secretary Jen Psaki once more took a poke at Fox News reporter Peter Doocy on Monday, admonishing him: “You’re not a doctor.”

She added: “You don’t even play one on TV — most days.”

Ouch.

The newest takedown occurred when Doocy requested why masks had been required on airplanes — till a federal decide’s ruling Monday that they no longer were — whereas they hadn’t been required within the White House briefing room.

Psaki, her face a bit tighter than normal, very rigorously defined — like a trainer in a grade college classroom — that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has completely different suggestions for various areas and conditions, relying on issues like COVID-19 caseloads and the density of crowds at sure occasions.

“Well, Peter, I’m not a doctor, you’re not a doctor — that I’m aware of …. OK, not a doctor,” she stated to laughter within the press room. “Nor does he play one on TV — most days.”

She added: “Remember the masking guidance is green, yellow and red. We are currently in a green zone in Washington, D.C., so they’re not recommending” masking.

This is “based on health considerations and data that the CDC looks at about transmissibility as we’ve seen an increase in cases on airplanes,” the press secretary defined.

Psaki defined that the White House had referred to as for a two-week extension on masks mandates on planes to “look at the data” earlier than issuing new suggestions.

