Jen Psaki to be replaced as White House press secretary next week: Statement

The White House introduced Thursday that US President Joe Biden’s press secretary, Jen Psaki, can be stepping down subsequent week.

“Today, President Biden announced Karine Jean-Pierre has been promoted to be Assistant to the President and White House Press Secretary. Karine will step into the Press Secretary role replacing Jen Psaki, who will depart from the White House on May 13,” a press release from the White House learn.

Biden praised Karine Jean-Pierre, at the moment Psaki’s deputy, and mentioned she can be a “strong voice speaking for me and this Administration.”

Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique and raised in New York.

The US president additionally voiced his appreciation for Psaki’s work in setting the “standard for returning decency, respect and decorum to the White House Briefing Room.”

Biden’s remark was an oblique jab at former President Donald Trump and his administration, which repeatedly clashed with members of the media.

“I want to say thank you to Jen for raising the bar, communicating directly and truthfully to the American people, and keeping her sense of humor while doing so,” Biden mentioned of Psaki.

Psaki had been rumored to be stepping down within the foreseeable future, however she remained mum on the subject.

Lots to say about how grateful I’m to @POTUS and @FLOTUS and the Biden household for trusting me to function @PressSec and loads of time earlier than my final day to share, however as we speak is about @KJP46 so a couple of ideas on this outstanding lady who will quickly be behind the rostrum each day. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) May 5, 2022

Reports counsel she’s going to be a part of a US cable information community.

Separately, the White House introduced that Anita Dunn would return as a Senior Advisor and Assistant to the President. This transfer comes as Biden’s approval rankings have taken a major nosedive in latest months.

The White House and Democrats hope to show the tide forward of this November’s elections, that are broadly anticipated to see Republicans take again management of Congress and the Senate.