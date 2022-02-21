Jenna Ryan says denied ‘basic human needs’ like phone while in jail for 1/6

Rioter Jenna Ryan claimed on Saturday that she was denied “basic human needs” when she was in jail over prices associated to the Capitol assault on January 6, 2021.

“They’re using COVID to sadistically abuse all the inmates and deny basic human needs like sunshine, phone, food,” she tweeted, referring to her therapy in jail. “No human deserves what they’re doing in a Federal Prison to every inmate. If people knew what was happening, there would be major reform action.”

Ryan claimed in one other tweet she posted earlier on Saturday that now “the risk of torture is over” as she spoke about her launch from jail. “YES I was tortured in prison,” she added.

I couldn’t share any of this till now–now that I’m out of jail and the danger of torture is over. YES I used to be tortured in jail. — Jenna Ryan (@dotjenna) February 20, 2022

The Texas-based actual property agent was launched from jail on Thursday after she pleaded responsible for her function within the Capitol assault, in response to Spectrum News. She was sentenced to spend 60 days on the minimal safety Federal Prison Camp, Bryan in Brazos County for “parading, picketing and protesting” contained in the Capitol.

“Best. Birthday. Ever!!!” Ryan posted on Twitter on Thursday, the day of her launch.

She additionally spoke about her prosecution course of by which she alleged in a tweet: “The Prosecutor said that I was an evil for “preaching” on the Capitol Steps and being a cheerleader. That’s why she wanted me in prison for 60 days. I was sent to prison for “preaching.” I have no regrets for preaching the Name of Jesus on the Capitol Steps and inside the doorway.”

In December, she posted a video on social media by which she announced that she would use her time in jail to create a makeshift spa and work on her personal well being.

“The only thing that I can see that’s good about having to go to prison is that I’m going to be able to work out a lot and do a lot of yoga and detox,” Ryan stated. “Also I can’t eat because the food is awful and there’s just no food. So hopefully they have like some protein shakes and some protein bars, I think, because you don’t want to like eat green bologna, that’s what they have to eat,” including, “I’m gonna end up losing weight in prison…so hopefully, I’ll finally get down to my ideal weight.”

The actual property agent stated in March final 12 months that she would not serve jail time as a result of she is white. She tweeted that she had “blonde hair white skin a great job a great future… sorry to rain on your hater parade. I did nothing wrong.”

