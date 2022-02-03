Jennifer Lopez gushes over ‘beautiful love story’ with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez has given a uncommon interview about her rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck, as she gushed over their “beautiful love story”.

Jennifer Lopez feels “so lucky and proud” to be getting a second probability with boyfriend Ben Affleck.

The Hustlers star gushed about reuniting along with her ex-fiance in a brand new cowl story for People, as she referred to their do-over as a blessing.

“I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him,” she informed the journal, which famous that the room in Lopez’s home the place they carried out the interview now serves as Affleck’s workplace when he visits.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”

Lopez, 52, admitted that going by means of the media circus that was their first relationship in 2002 — and subsequent break-up in 2004 — has them much more ready for the right way to deal with life within the public eye this time.

“We both were like, ‘Wow, we’re so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again.’ We’re older now, we’re smarter, we have more experience,” she defined.

“We’re at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things. We’re so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us.”

The Marry Me star stated she desires to “do everything I can to protect” her “happy and loving” relationship with Affleck, 49, as a result of they each maintain it “sacred.”

“It deserves that, it really does,” she shared.

Although reigniting an previous romance might really feel acquainted, the Play songstress stated Bennifer 2.0 is a completely totally different chapter.

“It’s beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago. There’s more of an appreciation and a celebration for it, which is nice,” she shared.

“When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing, and we don’t take it for granted.”

Lopez, who reunited with Affleck final 12 months after her break-up with ex-fiance Alex Rodriguez, acknowledged that mixing households — she has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony and Affleck shares three youngsters with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — may be tough, although she stated their “love” made it straightforward.

“I honestly believe that love rules all. Love always conquers everything — relationships, kids, work, work relationships,” she shared.

“It’s all about how loving, open and accepting you can be. Not having an ego about things and just embracing all the good, always looking at the positive.

“When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everybody benefits from that. Everybody.”

The Selena star additionally praised Affleck for his sobriety and turning into the person she at all times knew he may very well be.

“To see the person, the human being, the man that he is today, the father that he is today, the partner that he is — he is so everything I always knew he was and wanted to be,” she stated.

