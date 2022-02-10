Jenny Morrison lifts lid on ‘psycho’ text scandal

Jenny Morrison will elevate the lid on the PM’s scandals, together with his ill-fated journey to Hawaii and damaging leaked texts, in an interview with Karl Stefanovic.

Jenny Morrison will elevate the lid on the Prime Minister’s ill-fated household journey to Hawaii in a 60 Minutesinterview that can even see her hit again over the cupboard minister who known as her husband a “complete psycho” in leaked textual content messages.

Featuring Channel 9’s Karl Stefanovic sipping a margarita within the kitchen of the Prime Minister’s taxpayer-funded kitchen at Kirribilli House and the specter of watching ScoMo prepare dinner a curry once more, the unique interview will air on Sunday.

For the primary time, Jenny Morrison can even reveal what she actually considered the second that Grace Tame glared on the Prime Minister when she met the couple on the Lodge in Canberra and her misery over Brittany Higgins’ rape allegation.

But the promo clip suggests there’s one topic the couple warned was “too soon” to joke about – the Prime Minister’s ill-fated journey to Hawaii along with his spouse and household in 2019 that he tried to cover from the general public.

After asking the couple what they could discover time to do in the event that they lose the following election, Stefanovic then provides, “You could go to Hawaii!”.

“She does address Hawaii in a fairly significant way,’’ Stefanovic told news.com.au.

Mrs Morrison will reveal that the backlash wounded her deeply.

“It caused them enormous pain to have been away from Australia. And I think the decisions that led to that, you know, will be addressed. I think for whatever reason, that they didn’t quite understand initially why, why it was the wrong decision. But they soon learned why,’’ he said.

“Also, Jenny also makes a killer Margarita, which is kind of strange with the whole Hawaii thing. But that’s the vaudeville aspect of the story that I absolutely love.”

The couple sat down with Channel 9 for the most important interview because the Prime Minister fights for his political life forward of the 2022 election.

“She was a real revelation in the way that she was so honest and real,’’ Stefanovic said.

“I think that she is quietly determined and quietly fierce and I think she’s incredibly protective of her kids and she’s incredibly protective of her husband.”

Recent revelations over two separate textual content message scandals involving Barnaby Joyce who known as the Prime Minister a liar who may “twist the truth into a lie” and an unnamed Liberal who known as him a “complete psycho” can even be canvassed.

“And I think it’s fair to say that she has a bit to say about some of the criticisms of her husband,’’ Stefanovic said.

“The texting scandals, I mean, there’s nothing that she doesn’t address. And she’s you know, she’s herself. I don’t think she’s a person who’s manipulated by PR boffins.

“She’s real and I think that she connects in a way that is open and honest and incredibly refreshing.”

The 60 Minutes interview can be anticipated to cowl the Brittany Higgins furore, together with the PM’s revelation that he needed to be informed to consider it “as a father” by his spouse.

Ms Higgins has criticised Mr Morrison for a remark he made after she went public with allegations she was raped at Parliament House in 2019.

“Jenny and I spoke last night and she said to me, ‘You have to think about this as a father. What would you want to happen if it were our girls?’” Mr Morrison had stated.

“Jenny has a way of clarifying things. Always has. And so, as I’ve reflected on that overnight and listened to Brittany and what she had to say.”

Ms Higgins informed the nationwide press membership on Wednesday that typically the Prime Minister’s language had been “shocking and, at times, admittedly offensive” over the previous yr.

“But his words wouldn’t matter if his actions had been measured up. Then, or since,” Ms Higgins stated.

“I didn’t want his sympathy as a father, I wanted him to use his power as Prime Minister.

“I wanted him to wield the weight of his office and drive change in the party and our parliament, and out into the country.”

Mrs Morrison can even focus on the couple’s personal chats about ladies and sexual assault that led to that second.

“You know, she’s also been embroiled in some pretty big, damaging things for the government,’’ Stefanovic said.

“So she addresses Brittany Higgins. She addresses Grace Tame. She addresses Hawaii, which I think you’ll find very interesting.”

At one level within the interview, the Prime Minister is requested why it takes him so lengthy to get issues “through his thick head”.

“The context of that, I think the criticism out there is pretty widespread, that it takes Scott too long to ‘get’ an issue and it takes him too long to act on an issue and sometimes that leads to frustration and understanding how he works and how we operate as a leader,’’ he said.

“Look, I have enormous respect for the office. I’ve really enjoyed Jenny’s refreshing take on things and I think that if she decided to go and pull into politics, which I don’t think she ever will, I think she’d be a hell of a Prime Minister.”

The 60 Minutes interview will air on Channel 9 on Sunday evening.