Jenny Morrison says she’s disappointed by Grace Tame’s lack of manners

Mrs Morrison apologised for her household’s vacation throughout the Black Summer bushfires. “I am more than sorry … if we disappointed. We did disappoint. Did we make the right decision? I thought I was making the right decision for my kids. I obviously was wrong,” she stated. “We were over there seeing it and I’m like: we really need to get home. So I wish that had never happened. But I can’t change it.” Mrs Morrison was framed because the Prime Minister’s “secret weapon” throughout the 23-minute section that aired on Nine. Credit:Nine News Mrs Morrison additionally stated she didn’t remorse her husband referencing feedback she made early final yr, when she advised him to think about that Ms Higgins was considered one of their daughters after the previous staffer got here ahead with claims she was raped in Parliament House. Ms Higgins last week told a National Press Club viewers: “I didn’t want his sympathy as a father. I wanted him to use his power as Prime Minister”.

Mrs Morrison stated the Prime Minister “should be able to say what happens with us in our life” and that she didn’t consider he required her clarification to grasp the scenario. Loading “I think Scott totally gets things,” she stated. “He’s all about problem-solving. That can come across sometimes as serious, uncaring… or lacking empathy. But it isn’t that at all. It’s seriously focused and task-oriented.” She stated she had been “speaking directly” to him on the time. “I really want to know that our girls are perfectly safe to be working in a building like that, or any building,” she stated. “I feel happy that that will happen. That my girls in 10 years’ time, heaven forbid if they want to go into politics, can walk safely around and know what’s going on.”

Mrs Morrison additionally stated she “felt sick to my stomach” when Network Ten reporter Peter van Onselen revealed a text message exchange between Gladys Berejiklian and a Liberal cupboard member that referred to as her husband a “complete psycho” and a “horrible, horrible person”. “They were talking about someone that I really care about and I just thought it was such a poor question with such bad intent, that those people just have no idea how it would affect my family,” Mrs Morrison stated. The Prime Minister stated the textual content messages had affected him as a human being. Mr Morrison stated he “absolutely” trusted his colleagues within the wake of damaging textual content message leaks. Credit:Nine News “I didn’t believe it for a start,” he stated. “But still, when these things are said, and they were very personal things … it was a horrible thing to hear, as it would be for anyone.

“But does it really distract me, do I really sometimes expect better? No … I’ve been around politics a long time and I’ve seen how it’s changed.” Loading Nationals chief Barnaby Joyce additionally described Mr Morrison as “a hypocrite and a liar” in a textual content message despatched on to Ms Higgins final yr. But Mr Morrison stated he and his colleagues “trust each other” as his authorities seeks a fourth time period in energy. Asked by Stefanovic whether or not he was praying earlier than the upcoming election, the Prime Minister stated: “I pray for miracles every day, Karl… I pray particularly for Australians, that they will get through this together.”