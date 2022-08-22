Jeonbuk beat Kobe to set up Urawa ACL semi

Former champions Jeonbuk Motors and Urawa Red Diamonds have arrange a semi-final showdown within the Asian Champions League after wins over Vissel Kobe and BG Pathum United respectively at Saitama Stadium.

Jeonbuk, winners in 2006 and 2016, wanted extra-time for the second sport in a row on Monday to advance with Modou Barrow, Gustavo and Moon Seon-min scoring of their 3-1 win over Japanese facet Kobe.

Kobe had impressed throughout their win towards J1 League leaders Yokohama F Marinos within the final 16 and took the lead within the sixty fourth minute by way of Koya Yukuri.

Jeonbuk by no means cleared Yuki Kobayashi’s nook and, after Gotoko Sakai noticed his low shot saved by Jeonbuk goalkeeper Lee Bum-soo, Yukuri pounced on the rebound to clip the ball dwelling.

Kobe’s lead solely lasted two minutes. Gustavo, on as a halftime substitute, launched Barrow behind the Japanese facet’s defence and he raced in to fit the ball by way of the legs of goalkeeper Daiya Maekawa.

That ensured the sport went into further time and Barrow turned from scorer to supplier within the 104th minute, sending his cross over from the left for Gustavo to energy his header dwelling.

Moon put the seal on the win in harm time.

Two-time winners Urawa pummelled BG Pathum United 4-0 to safe a fifth ACL semi-final look.

Urawa had efforts from Yusuke Matsuo and Takahiro Sekine dominated out for infringements earlier than David Moberg Karlsson gave Ricardo Rodriguez’s facet a thirty second minute lead with a low strike that goalkeeper Kittipong Phoothawncheuk was unable to maintain out.

Ten minutes later the Japanese facet had been additional forward as Takuya Iwanami discovered simply sufficient house to stand up and look Ken Iwao’s nook past Kittipong.

Yosho Koizumi hit Urawa’s third within the sixty fifth minute when he slotted in following Atsuki Ito’s move alongside the sting of the penalty space whereas Takahiro Akimoto fired into the highest nook seven minutes later to say his facet’s fourth.

The winner of Thursday’s semi-final will tackle the main membership from west Asia within the closing.

Teams within the west will play their knockout fixtures in February with the ultimate held over on a home-and-away foundation on February 19 and 26.