Jeopardy question champion couldn’t answer

Amy Schneider — who went on an epic profitable streak on Jeopardy! — has lastly be stumped with a tough query.

Amy Schneider’s “Jeopardy!” profitable streak has lastly come to an finish.

Last week, the 42-year-old made historical past when she received her thirty ninth recreation and have become No. 2 on the sport present’s consecutive wins checklist — and the winningest lady.

But her time on the high ended Wednesday when she misplaced to Rhone Talsma, a librarian from Chicago, the New York Post stories.

Talsma scored $29,600 whereas Schneider completed in second place with $19,600.

Talsma was sitting fairly after he hit a Daily Double late within the Double Jeopardy! spherical and answered appropriately. As she headed into the Final Jeopardy! spherical, Schneider led with a rating of $27,600, whereas Talsma had $17,600.

The Final Jeopardy! class was “Countries of the World.” The reply learn, “The only nation in the world whose name in English ends with an ‘H’ and is also one of the 10 most populous.” The query was: “What is Bangladesh?”

While Talsma answered promptly, Schneider didn’t reply.

“I had thought that Rhone was going to be tough going into it,” Schneider mentioned in an announcement. “I loved hanging out with him, we had great conversation before the taping, but I could tell that he was here to play and that he was going to be good.”

She continued, “I still came very close to winning, but I did feel like maybe I was slipping a little bit. And once it was clear that he was fast on the buzzer, I knew it was going to be a battle all the way.”

Schneider trails solely Ken Jennings (74 wins) on the long-running recreation present’s consecutive wins checklist.

Her $1,382,800 left her in fourth place among the many present’s high earners, simply behind fan-favorites Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216), and Jennings ($2,520,700).

“It’s really been an honour,” Schneider added. “To know that I’m one of the most successful people at a game I’ve loved since I was a kid and to know that I’m a part of its history now, I just don’t know how to process it.”

But followers will nonetheless get to see Schneider on-screen once more when she returns for the Tournament of Champions collection later this fall. Talsma will face two new gamers on the present come Thursday.

Talsma famous, “I’m still in shock. This is my favourite show … I was so excited to be here and I just wanted to do my best. I did not expect to be facing a 40-day champion, and I was excited to maybe see someone else slay the giant. I just really didn’t think it was going to be me, so I’m thrilled.”

This article initially appeared on the New York Post and was reproduced with permission