Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen quits top EU Council post

Jeppe Tranholm-Mikkelsen, the secretary-general of the Council of the EU, resigned on Wednesday to just accept a put up as head of the international ministry in Denmark, his dwelling nation.

The veteran Danish diplomat has served because the Council’s high bureaucrat since July 1, 2015. In 2020, he was reappointed for a second time period that was to run via July 1, 2025.

In a letter to Council workers seen by POLITICO, Tranholm-Mikkelsen wrote: “I have been offered to go back to the country I know best and become the Permanent Secretary of State of the Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs. I expect to take up my new position on 1 May 2022.”

The resignation got here as a shock to many colleagues and coworkers — together with European Council President Charles Michel, who should now ponder a swift transition because the EU is wrestling with an array of difficult points, significantly sanctions coverage and different measures associated to the struggle in Ukraine and its reverberations throughout Europe’s economic system.

In his letter, Tranholm-Mikkelsen, who served as Danish ambassador to the EU and earlier than that as ambassador to China, instructed colleagues that he accepted this new job after virtually seven years in workplace as a result of “for me personally it constitutes a real chance. I started in that service 30 years ago, and the offer now to head it is an opportunity I just cannot turn down.”

As the pinnacle of the Council’s normal secretariat, Tranholm-Mikkelsen confronted the at all times tough problem of serving to to steer the EU’s member international locations — both their heads of state and authorities, or their ministers and ambassadors — towards the unanimity that’s required for many main choices.

Among different duties, the final secretariat is answerable for serving to to help and put together conferences of the European Council, the collective of EU heads of state and authorities, the place a very powerful choices are taken. The normal secretariat additionally offers a everlasting infrastructure for the presidency of the Council of the EU, which passes to a special member nation each six months.

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod announced the appointment in a press launch, saying: “Jeppe is an internationally recognized top diplomat with an impressive international network at the highest level.” Citing Tranholm-Mikkelsen’s prior expertise within the EU, within the Danish prime minister’s workplace, and within the international service, Kofod said: “This is important at a time when Denmark must navigate increasingly difficult foreign and security policy waters.”

Shoes to fill

In distinction to the European Commission’s 30,000-strong civil service, the Council employs about 3,000 individuals, and Michel himself has a crew of only a few dozen. The normal secretariat additionally performs a vital position within the common conferences of EU ambassadors (referred to as Coreper), which in the course of the pandemic and the struggle have elevated in frequency from a couple of times every week to usually three per week. Coreper prepares the conferences of ministers in all of the totally different Council formations and likewise is the place member states talk about sanctions.

Diplomats mentioned it could not be simple to discover a alternative, particularly at brief discover.

Tranholm-Mikkelsen was an in depth, trusted adviser to former European Council President Donald Tusk. But based on some diplomats, Tranholm-Mikkelsen was not as shut with Michel, the present president who’s a former Belgian prime minister and works with a really tight-knit interior circle.

Still, officers with direct information of the connection mentioned that Michel extremely revered Tranholm-Mikkelsen and so they famous that the Dane was reappointed with Michel’s help in April 2020 on the peak of the coronavirus emergency.

“Jeppe has both a good political nose and is a very effective administrator,” mentioned a diplomat who served with him in Brussels. “As secretary-general, you need to be clear-headed. You need to be tough. But you also have to be highly aware and have your attention switched on to the concerns of the member states and not just the bigger member states. Jeppe was exceptionally good at that.”

Adding additional strain to filling the position is the truth that there is no such thing as a deputy secretary-general within the Council’s organizational structure, which means there is no such thing as a apparent short-term alternative.

Among the potential successors stirring hypothesis is the French ambassador to the EU, Philippe Léglise-Costa. Yet Paris is already seen as very shut to Michel in addition to to Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and as the primary nation calling the pictures at the European External Action Service, the EU’s international coverage arm.

As France presently holds the rotating Council of the EU presidency, such a transfer could possibly be considered as giving Paris an excessive amount of management. Léglise-Costa was talked about as a possible alternative for Tranholm-Mikkelsen in 2020 earlier than it was clear he can be getting a second time period.

Another attainable candidate is the Dutch ambassador to the EU, Robert de Groot, who can also be extensively admired by colleagues and considered as having the required cool-headed negotiating abilities. De Groot would even have the plus of not coming from a big nation.

But candidates from huge international locations should not robotically disqualified.

Tranholm-Mikkelsen’s predecessor was Uwe Corsepius, who served as an adviser to former German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Corsepius changed a former French ambassador to the EU, Pierre de Boissieu. Diplomats famous that Corsepius, who served as secretary-general from 2011 to 2015, demonstrated that advisers to EU heads of state and authorities may be thought of for the job.

When Michel picks somebody to succeed Tranholm-Mikkelsen, that particular person would wish the endorsement of the heads of state or authorities at a summit. The Council of the EU would then formally make the appointment, in accordance with Article 240 (2) of the Treaty on the Functioning of the EU.