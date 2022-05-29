Jerusalem on edge before contentious Israeli flag march

Flag-waving Jewish nationalists are set to march by means of the guts of the Muslim quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City on Sunday in a parade that would re-ignite violence between Israelis and Palestinians.

The annual Jerusalem procession celebrates Israel’s seize of the Old City within the 1967 Middle East conflict and attracts 1000’s of cheering, chanting members to its slim, stone streets.

But for Palestinians, the march is a blatant provocation and a violation of one of many few locations within the metropolis, more and more hemmed in by Jewish improvement and settlement, which retains a powerful Arab taste.

Hamas, the group that guidelines the Gaza Strip, fired rockets into Israel in the beginning of final yr’s procession, triggering an 11-day conflict that left tons of useless.

On Saturday, the group issued an announcement calling for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank and Jerusalem, together with Israel’s Arab minority – who’re Palestinian by heritage and Israeli by citizenship – “to rise up on Sunday to defend Jerusalem and the al-Aqsa mosque.”

Signs of turmoil had been seen early within the day, as Israeli police deployed close to the mosque and Muslim worshippers completed morning prayers.

A police spokesperson mentioned a small group of individuals had barricaded themselves contained in the mosque and had been throwing massive rocks in the direction of the law enforcement officials stationed exterior. There had been no studies of accidents.

But regardless of requires a rethink of the march from a few of his personal coalition allies, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has refused to countenance any modifications.

“The flag parade will be held as usual according to the planned route, as it has been for decades,” his workplace mentioned on Friday, including that it will evaluate the scenario usually by means of the approaching hours.

Jerusalem and its holy websites, revered by Muslims, Jews and Christians alike, lie on the coronary heart of many years of Israeli-Palestinian battle.

Israel sees all of Jerusalem as its everlasting and indivisible capital, whereas Palestinians need the japanese part as capital of their future state. Hamas, deemed a terrorist group by Western governments, sees all of modern-day Israel as occupied.

Tensions have been rising within the metropolis for weeks.

Repeated clashes came about between Palestinians and Israeli police within the al-Aqsa compound in April, through the holy month of Ramadan, with Muslims angered by rising numbers of Jewish guests to the mosque esplanade.

Al-Aqsa is the third holiest web site in Islam. It can also be revered by Jews because the Temple Mount – a vestige of their religion’s two historic temples.

Sunday’s march is because of culminate on the Western Wall, a Jewish prayer web site that sits under the al-Aqsa mosques.

