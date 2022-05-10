Jesse Hess’ cousin found guilty of murdering her and her grandfather | News24

A cousin of Cape Town pupil Jesse Hess was discovered responsible of murdering her and her grandfather in Parow in 2019.

His confederate was acquitted of homicide, however discovered responsible of theft.

Hess’ final terrified moments included having a sock and a pillow case stuffed in her mouth.

A cousin of Cape Town theology pupil Jesse Hess was discovered responsible of murdering her and her grandfather, Chris Lategan, within the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila stated David van Boven was convicted on each counts of homicide, two counts of theft with aggravating circumstances, sexual assault, fraud and theft.

His co-accused, Tasliem Ambrose, was acquitted on two counts of homicide, sexual assault, fraud and theft.

“He was only convicted on two counts of robbery with aggravating circumstances,” Ntabazalila added.

Hess was in her first yr of college after matriculating from Table View High School.

A memorial in Parow for 19-year-old Jesse Hess and her 85-year-old grandfather, Chris Lategan. Gallo Images Edrea du Toit, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file

She was at dwelling together with her grandfather at their flat in Beaumont Court, Parow, on 30 August 2019 when Van Boven, her second cousin, arrived, ostensibly to gather cash.

Ambrose was with him.

In Hess’ final moments, she was sexually assaulted, smothered, a sock and pillowcase had been stuffed in her mouth, her mouth was taped over, after which she was strangled with a belt.

Her grandfather was killed with a black belt pulled so tight round his neck that the veins in his face ruptured.

During the trial, forensic pathologist Dr Grace Uren stated the sock and pillowcase stuffed in Hess’ mouth had been solely discovered as soon as the tape was eliminated.

Cellphones, two TVs, rings, and a laptop computer had been stolen from the home.

News24 beforehand reported Hess’ cellphone had been purchased by a Congolese barber working in Ravensmead, who had then offered the machine to a pal. Both had been arrested and charged with possession of stolen items.

Subpoenaed cellphone data linked Lategan’s cellphone to Ambrose, who had used the machine to make an unanswered name to his father, the courtroom heard.

Both had pleaded not responsible. Ambrose stated he was on the scene, however Van Boven did every part.

Sentencing procedures are anticipated to start on 7 June.

