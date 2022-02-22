Jesse Hess murder: Double murder accused claims he was forced to sign ‘prepped’ confession | News24

A trial-within-a-trial is underway within the Western Cape High Court over the admissibility of admissions and a confession made by David van Boven, the cousin of Jesse Hess, who’s accused of the rape and homicide of {the teenager} and the killing of her grandfather.

Van Boven claimed he was assaulted by the police, shocked with a stun gun, smothered with a bag and choked with a belt.

He denied confessing something associated to the homicide of Hess and Chris Lategan who have been killed of their Parow flat three years in the past.

A wild goose chase, torture strategies and a neatly wrapped up “fake” confession – these are all a part of the testimony of double homicide accused David van Boven who moved from the dock to the witness stand within the Western Cape High Court on Monday.

Testifying in his personal defence in a trial-within-a-trial concerning the admissibility of admissions he’s stated to have made following his arrest, Van Boven denied confessing something associated to the homicide of Jesse Hess and her grandfather Chris Lategan who have been murdered of their Parow flat three years in the past.

He advised Judge Judith Cloete he was transported to the Macassar police station after his arrest in Struisbaai on 13 November 2019.

Van Boven first met investigating officer Adrian Pretorius the subsequent day and was knowledgeable he was charged for an incident in Hanover Park for which they have been looking for cellphones.

He stated Pretorius and a white male officer – not Sergeant Bradley Davids who testified to accompanying them earlier – had taken him to Khayelitsha Hospital for a blood pattern.

Last week, Pretorius advised the court docket Van Boven had volunteered details about the case throughout the drive again to the holding cells,

He stated he advised the accused his assertion could be correctly taken down on the police station.

But based on Van Boven, he was taken to Bellville and never again to Macassar after his blood was drawn. Instead, he was pushed to Bellville the place a contingent of metro cops joined them after which to Belhar, to gather one other officer.

They then returned to the holding cells the place he was photographed.

He claimed to have been assaulted by the metro cops after being questioned and denying any information of the Hanover Park case or the double homicide for which he’s now on trial.

“The officers said I think I’m clever and started slapping me,” Van Boven stated.

He claimed to have been overwhelmed with a plank and had his ft kicked out from below him earlier than a bag was positioned over his head and tightened with a belt.

READ | Strangled with belts – double murder accused ‘misbehaves’ as court hears details of Jesse Hess’ death

According to Van Boven, Pretorius cautioned the metro officers to not injure him in his face.

He stated he was taken to Ravensmead the place a girl was questioned in regards to the stolen items and whether or not she knew him.

After she denied recognising him, he was taken to Goodwood, the place two overseas nationals have been searched and one was arrested after saying he knew Van Boven as he had offered him two cellphones weeks prior.

The man was arrested after a search of his dwelling yielded counterfeit cash, Van Boven stated, and the 2 have been taken again to Macassar and held in separate cells.

He denied directing the police to “where they needed to go”, saying Pretorius knew the place to search out Hess’ cellphone as a result of, based on his personal testimony, her gadget had been tracked.

Van Boven stated he later noticed the overseas nationwide being assaulted as he repeatedly stated “I don’t know nothing” after being requested about stolen TVs and jewelry.

Afterwards, he claimed, Pretorius advised him to talk.

“I asked him what he wanted me to tell him because I had nothing to say.

He said:

They [metro police] started to assault me, telling me I must say where the stuff is. I was handcuffed when they assaulted me with a table leg. I asked him why he was letting them hit me when I didn’t know what he was talking about.

Van Boven said the officers then again used the bag to torture him, ostensibly saying in Afrikaans, “jy het mos daai mense in Parow so doodgemaak so ons gaan jou nou wys [You killed those people in Parow, so now we’ll show you]”.

“I stated to them, ‘maak my dood, ek fear nie’ [Kill me, I’m not worried (or I don’t care)]. When they took the bag from my head, I advised them I’d present them the place I offered the TV.”

He added he directed the police and metro officers to the Bellville taxi rank, where he told Pretorius to phone his brother to arrange an attorney for him.

Van Boven said he, himself, had not spoken to his older sibling.

“I advised myself Mr Pretorius has his personal hidden agenda,” he testified, maintaining he had also not at any point been read his rights by the investigating officer.

Van Boven denied making any admissions or confessing to the police.

Instead, he said, he decided to take the authorities on a “wild goose chase”, directing them to a cellphone repair shop to collect his own device which he had left at the business to have his screen fixed.

“I then advised them to drive to a spot in Elsies River the place I confirmed them a TV I had offered there. When they checked the serial quantity, they realised the TV was registered to my brother.”

Van Boven said one of the officers realised he was wasting their time, and he was taken back to the police holding cells.

The next morning, he claimed, Pretorius told him there were papers he needed to sign with another officer ahead of his appearance in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court.

There, he was introduced to Colonel Edward Clark who testified before Van Boven had taken the stand.

According to the seasoned officer, he had followed confession proceedings by the book and Van Boven had assured him repeatedly he was making his statement of his own volition.

Clark testified he had on numerous times informed Van Boven of his rights, so much so it was a “little bit of overkill”.

READ | Jesse Hess trial: Double murder accused lunges at journalist from Western Cape High Court dock

He said he had asked Van Boven to undress, observing three old stab wounds on his left shoulder, behind his head and on his forearm. No fresh injuries were seen.

According to his documented observations, Van Boven was relaxed, calm and smoking a cigarette he received from the investigating officer.

“He stated he had slept properly, now he can communicate and get every part off his chest,” Clark told the court.

When asked if he wanted a lawyer, Van Boven responded: “Nee meneer. Ek will die ding self praat. Ek soek nie nog ‘n lawyer nie [No sir, I was to speak for myself. I don’t want a lawyer.].”

He said he had not been influenced, threatened or assaulted, Clark said, adding Van Boven also told him Pretorius was “very good” to him.

Van Boven, according to Clark’s document, told the officer he knew how “the story works, I used to be locked up earlier than”.

But Van Boven alleged he was beaten up in front of Clark, who knew “loads about me and the Parow case”, contrary to Clark’s earlier testimony.

The senior officer called this “surprising, laughable to say the least”.

He charged Clark said he had to sign some papers, which Pretorius had given him.

“I first advised him I’m not going to signal issues I’ve no information of. The metro police stated I mustn’t waste time as a result of I have to nonetheless seem in Wynberg; I have to simply signal.”

When Van Boven refused, he claimed he was beaten up again.

“They used the bag on me once more. My fingers had been cuffed behind my again and so they pulled my arms as much as the purpose the place I could not breathe. That’s the method they use to shut your airways,” he alleged.

“I then stated it is nice, I’m going to signal the papers.”

According to him, the document he placed his signature on had already been completed.

“I did not give him any info. I do not know something a couple of assertion. How can I give details about a case I’ve no information of?”

On the way back to the holding cells, Van Boven said, he was threatened not to mention anything of the assault.

After his court appearance for an unrelated rape case, he added he informed prison officials he had been assaulted and had been taken to the prison hospital where he was examined.

The trial-within-a-trial continues.

