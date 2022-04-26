Jessica Biel on her marriage ‘ups and downs’ with Justin Timberlake

Jessica Biel has opened up about her marriage with Justin Timberlake.

The pair, who share sons Silas and Phinneas, tied the knot again in 2012 in a lavish ceremony in Italy.

And regardless that their marriage has had its justifiable share of “ups and downs,” Biel, 40, revealed she’s the “happiest” she’s ever been.

During a current interview with Access Hollywood, the mom-of-two mentioned her upcoming marriage ceremony anniversary with the “Cry Me A River” hitmaker.

Biel acknowledged that point has “flown by,” saying she’s “very proud” of her marriage.

“I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like: ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life,’” she mentioned. “I just feel really proud of it.”

“The Sinner” star additionally opened up about how they take care of challenges collectively, saying she’s nonetheless “loving life” with him even after all of the obstacles that had been thrown their method.

“We’ve had our ups and downs like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest, and loving my life,” she added.

One of the “downs” Biel was probably referring to was Timberlake having to problem a public apology to his ex, Britney Spears, and fellow singer Janet Jackson final yr.

The former NSYNC singer obtained backlash from the New York Times’ “Framing Britney Spears” documentary. which urged he performed a large half within the disruption of their careers.

“I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post on the time.

“I also feel compelled to respond, in part, because everyone involved deserves better and most importantly because this is a larger conversation that I wholeheartedly want to be part of and grow from.”

Biel stood by his facet all through the backlash, commenting “I love you” on his apology submit.