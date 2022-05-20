Jet Airways Permitted Fly Again; To Resume Commercial Flights

Jet Airways allowed to fly once more

NEW DELHI:

India’s Jet Airways mentioned on Friday the nation’s aviation regulator has cleared it to renew operation of economic flights.

Once India’s largest personal provider, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after working out of money, owing billions to lenders and leaving hundreds with out jobs.

Jet mentioned the grant of an air operator certificates by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation “was the final step in a comprehensive regulatory and compliance process involving several procedural checks for the airline’s operational readiness.”

The airline had mentioned in June that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) authorized a decision plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan.