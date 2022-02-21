Jet suit inventor flies in to open Dubai’s Museum of the Future

The inventor of the Jetsuit, Richard Browning, has wowed the crowds in Dubai, flying in to focus on the opening on Tuesday of the Museum of the Future.

The placing constructing homes a everlasting exhibition of future applied sciences in a seven-story egg-shaped pillar-fee construction, standing at 77 meters tall.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Its stainless-steel exterior is roofed with quotes in Arabic calligraphy, together with “the future belongs to those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.”

“The Museum of the Future opening is genuinely so exciting to me because there’s such an overlap between the values that have driven the development of what I’m wearing here, the Jet Suit, and what are contained inside that museum,” stated Browning.

“There is a shared ethos, a shared spirit of exciting and inspiring ‘can do’ innovation,” he added.

Browning, founder and Chief Test Pilot of Gravity Industries, holds the world file for the quickest flight in a body-controlled jet go well with travelling at speeds of 85 mph (135 km/h) in November 2019.

Read extra:

World’s ‘one-of-a-kind’ flying boat ‘THE JET’ set to launch in Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai continues to operate safely, responsibly amid COVID-19: Organizers

Dubai’s creative sector generates $10.7 billion in 2019, says new report