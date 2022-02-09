Jets Beat Wild 2-0; Connor Hellebuyck Posts Third Shutout

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves and Mark Scheifele scored a power-play purpose because the Winnipeg Jets defeated Minnesota 2-0 on Tuesday night time, halting the Wild’s six-game profitable streak.

It was Hellebuyck’s third shutout this season and twenty seventh of his profession. Minnesota hadn’t been shut out this season.

Nate Schmidt added an empty-net purpose for the Jets and Kyle Connor had a pair of assists.

Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 27 pictures for Minnesota (28-11-4), which entered the sport on a season-high, 10-game level streak (9-1-1)). A season-best, six-game level streak on the street additionally ended (5-1-1).

The Jets (19-17-7) have been cheered by 7,012 followers after Manitoba COVID-19 restrictions have been relaxed Tuesday to permit 50% capability at Canada Life Centre. Capacity is simply over 15,300.

The Jets led 1-0 after a quick, heavy-hitting first interval. Scheifele scored his eleventh purpose of the season throughout Winnipeg’s second energy play of the opening interval, at 8:57.

The man benefit got here after simultaneous fights at heart ice between Jets defenseman Brenden Dillon and Wild ahead Jordan Greenway, and Winnipeg ahead Adam Lowry and Minnesota ahead Marcus Foligno. Greenway picked up further time within the penalty field for roughing.

Scheifele took a move throughout the entrance of the online from Kyle Connor and fired a shot excessive on Kahkonen’s stick aspect.

Hellebuyck was the difference-maker within the second interval. He snagged Kirill Kaprizov’s wrister together with his glove, then denied Minnesota’s makes an attempt throughout its first energy play of the sport late within the interval.

Shots on purpose have been 17 apiece after the center body.

Kahkonen excelled early within the third, stopping Scheifele on a breakaway. He then turned apart three pictures when Winnipeg acquired its third energy play.

Lowry and Foligno, who returned after lacking two video games with an upper-body damage, had one other slugfest with 8:54 left within the interval. Foligno acquired an added penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct when he kneed Lowry within the head.

Kahkonen made three saves throughout Winnipeg’s fourth energy play of the sport. He left the online with two minutes left for an additional attacker.

Schmidt scored his third purpose of the season into the empty web from heart ice with 1:11 remaining.

NOTES: Jets high defenSeman Neal Pionk and forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Austin Poganski missed the sport because of the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. … It was the primary recreation in a stretch that has the Jets taking part in 11 video games in 20 days.

UP NEXT

Wild: Host Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Jets: At Dallas Stars on Friday.

