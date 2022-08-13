Jets QB Wilson injures knee in preseason win against Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — A knee damage to Zach Wilson in Friday night time’s preseason recreation in opposition to the Philadelphia Eagles has turned the Jets‘ excessive hopes for his or her second-year quarterback into concern.

Wilson harm his proper knee within the first quarter of the Jets’ 24-21 preseason victory. After going again to go with 4:29 left within the interval, Wilson was flushed out of the pocket and scrambled to his proper for 7 yards, however went down after the play. He appeared to injure his knee when planting to chop on Philadelphia’s grass subject.

After being checked by trainers, Wilson limped to the sideline on his personal energy earlier than heading to the locker room.

After the sport, Jets coach Robert Saleh stated the preliminary assessments on Wilson confirmed the ACL “is supposed to be intact,” however the workforce is ready for the MRI on Saturday.

“I’m always concerned until you get the final evaluation,” Saleh stated.

Philadelphia quarterback Jalen Hurts seemed sharp, finishing all six of his go makes an attempt for 80 yards and a landing whereas taking part in only one collection.

There is optimism this 12 months for the 23-year-old Wilson, who was drafted No. 2 total final 12 months. He had an up-and-down rookie season, throwing 9 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 13 video games, however went with out an interception in his last 5 video games.

Wilson was shaky in his first collection in opposition to Philadelphia’s starters, going 1 for 3 for 10 yards with an interception. Eagles linebacker Kyzir White stepped in entrance of Wilson’s supposed go for extensive receiver Corey Davis and returned it 27 yards to the Jets 20 on what gave the impression to be a poor learn by the New York quarterback. Wilson’s first go of the sport was a badly thrown out-route supposed for rookie first-round decide Garrett Wilson.

Wilson struggled with accuracy final season, rating final within the league in completion fee (55.6%) and passer score (69.7). His decision-making and accuracy had seemed higher this summer time throughout coaching camp.

Before his damage, Wilson was sharper in his second collection, albeit in opposition to Philadelphia backups. He related with tight finish Tyler Conklin for 4 yards after which hit extensive receiver Elijah Moore for 9 yards, ending 3 for five for 23 yards and an interception.

On the play wherein he was harm, a primary down from the New York 42-yard line, Wilson faked a handoff to operating again Michael Carter on a play-action go play however was compelled to scramble after defensive lineman Tarron Jackson beat proper sort out Max Mitchell across the finish.

With Eagles first-round rookie defensive sort out Jordan Davis in scorching pursuit, Wilson tried to juke previous linebacker Nakobe Dean however went down after being barely touched by Dean.

Asked if Wilson ought to have run out of bounds, Saleh stated, “One hundred percent.”

Saleh stood close by whereas trainers attended to Wilson.

“He got a little greedy there,” Saleh stated.

Wilson was not obtainable for remark.

“He’s in good spirits, a little frustrated obviously,” Saleh stated. “As good as you can be in this situation.”

Saleh stated he uttered “a lot of swear words” when Wilson went down. The Jets coach did not blame the damage on the turf, however talked about it was new sod that he stated was simply laid down on July 29. He stated the problem with new sod, which he stated could be free, is figuring out the correct cleats to put on.

It’s the identical knee that Wilson suffered a sprained PCL in Week 7 in opposition to New England final 12 months. He was sidelined 4 video games earlier than returning and taking part in the remainder of the season.

“It sucks, obviously,” extensive receiver Braxton Berrios stated. “We’re hoping for the best.”

The Jets even have 37-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, however he was not in uniform for the sport as a handful of veterans didn’t play within the preseason opener.

“Joe is a phenomenal football player,” Saleh stated. “He’s having a great camp.”

Jets fourth-stringer Chris Streveler, a 2019 Grey Cup champion with the CFL’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers, threw two TD passes, together with a go-ahead 5-yard toss to Calvin Jackson Jr. with 16 seconds left. Streveler, who beforehand hung out within the NFL with Arizona, Baltimore and Miami, had not taken a snap in offensive workforce drills in camp this summer time earlier than taking part in in opposition to Philadelphia.

Unlike Wilson, Hurts obtained out of the sport apparently unscathed — although he took a vicious helmet-to-helmet, out-of-bounds hit by linebacker Quincy Williams that left Philadelphia coach Nick Sirianni furious.

“Egregiously awful; he knows better,” Saleh stated.

Said Sirianni: “I was more mad at the situation, not Saleh.”

Hurts popped proper up after the play.

“You definitely don’t want to take hits, especially late hits, but it happens,” Hurts stated. “I’m healthy.”

After making the playoffs within the first season underneath Sirianni final 12 months, there’s nice hope in Philadelphia for extra progress this season. The hottest matter on the town is whether or not Hurts can elevate his recreation to a degree that may permit the Eagles to make a deep playoff run.

A second-round decide, Hurts is getting into his third season and second as a full-time starter. He confirmed his dual-threat skill final season, passing for 3,144 yards and dashing for team-bests of 784 yards and 10 touchdowns. But he was twenty sixth in completion fee (61.3 %) and twenty second in passer score (87.2), and his accuracy and arm power have been targets for skeptics. An up-and-down coaching camp solely has fueled the ire of Hurts’ doubters.

But Hurts got here out firing on all cylinders in his first alternative to point out his progress in a stay video games after an offseason full of labor, hitting extensive receiver Quez Watkins for 28 yards down the suitable sideline on the sport’s first play. He related along with his subsequent 4 passes earlier than ending an ideal passing drive with a 22-yard landing strike to tight finish Dallas Goedert.

“We talk about the importance of explosive plays and we came out of the gate with an explosive play,” Hurts stated. That can get a drive going.”

Hurts seemed spectacular with out even focusing on his new No. 1 receiver, A.J. Brown, whom the Eagles acquired in a draft-day commerce with the Tennessee Titans and promptly signed to a four-year cope with $57 million assured.

Hurts’ lone drive wasn’t with out concern, although, as he was leveled with a tough hit from Williams regardless of being clearly out of bounds after scrambling for no acquire. Williams was flagged for pointless roughness, and Sirianni tore off his headset and screamed towards the Jets bench whereas standing almost 20 yards on the sector.

Philadelphia’s opening drive wasn’t a very good signal for a revamped Jets protection that completed 2021 final in whole protection and scoring protection, thirtieth in go protection and twenty ninth in opposition to the run. New York made a number of additions to bolster its protection, together with deciding on cornerback Sauce Gardner No. 4 total and defensive lineman Jermaine Johnson No. 26 within the first spherical of this 12 months’s draft. But the Jets protection put up little resistance to Hurts and the Eagles.

SANDERS SOLID

Eagles RB Miles Sanders caught two Hurts passes for 20 whole yards in the course of the opening drive. Pass receiving is an space of enchancment for Sanders, who’s within the last season of a four-year deal. He has rushed for two,439 yards and 9 touchdowns in 40 video games.

COLE, DOUGLAS TABBED

Former Eagles defensive linemen Trent Cole and Hugh Douglas might be inducted into the membership’s corridor of fame on Nov. 27 once they host the Green Bay Packers, the workforce introduced. Cole had 85½ sacks in 10 seasons with the Eagles, and Douglas had 54½ in six years.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Jets: OL Conor McDermott (left ankle sprain) is out 1 to 2 weeks. … RT Mekhi Becton was sidelined after struggling a knee damage in apply that’s anticipated to value him the season. Becton, a 2020 first-round decide, missed all however the first recreation final season after dislocating his proper kneecap and struggling cartilage injury within the opener.

Eagles: C Jason Kelce had elbow surgical procedure earlier this week, and his streak of beginning 122 consecutive regular-season video games could possibly be in jeopardy when the season opens. Rookie Cam Jurgens took Kelce’s place. … Starting offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Andre Dillard performed the primary collection after lacking practices just lately due to concussions. … Running backs Boston Scott (concussion) and Kenneth Gainwell (hip) did not play. … G Landon Dickerson (sore foot) did not play and was changed by Sua Opeta. … WR Greg Ward (toe), DT Javon Hargrave (toe sprain) and S Jaquiski Tartt (private causes) had been out.

UP NEXT

Jets: Host the Atlanta Falcons within the second of their three preseason video games on Aug. 22 in preparation for the season opener on Sept. 11 in opposition to Baltimore.

Eagles: At the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 21 within the second of three preseason video games to prepare for the season opener on Sept. 11 at Detroit.