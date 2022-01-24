Jetstar’s massive $109 overseas sale

Dust off your passport and get your suitcase prepared, as a result of this new flight sale may have you jetting abroad for a fraction of the traditional worth.

Despite the bumpy begin to 2022, there’s actually no scarcity of flight gross sales should you’re eager to journey abroad on a funds.

With worldwide borders now open for vaccinated Australians who need to journey and return with out having to quarantine, funds airline Jetstar has the sale we have to get again on the market in 2022.

Jetstar have dropped a large flight sale for abroad journey – and a few routes will price you lower than $110.

Launching at midnight, the sale fares might be out there from throughout Australia to 12 worldwide locations together with Japan, New Zealand, Phuket and Fiji.

The promotion is the second Jetstar worldwide sale since January 2020.

Running for simply three days, the most cost effective fare is from Darwin to Denpasar (Bali) from $109 a technique, adopted by Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bangkok from $159 and Sydney to Phuket for a similar worth.

At the dearer finish, there’s flight from Cairns to Tokyo from $199 and Melbourne to Honolulu for a similar worth.

Dubbed the ‘Seize the Holiday Sale’, it contains fares a bit nearer to residence — with 58 Jetstar home routes for lower than $100. The least expensive is Melbourne (Avalon) to Sydney from simply $29, Gold Coast to Sydney from $39 and Adelaide to Hobart from $44.

The low home fares embrace:

Melbourne (Avalon) to Sydney from $29

Adelaide to Hobart from $44

Brisbane to Uluru (Ayers Rock) from $79

Darwin to Sydney from $99

Cairns to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $95

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Sydney from $39

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Ballina Byron from $59

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Hamilton Island from $99

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Townsville from $79

Sydney to Hervey Bay from $69

Sydney to Melbourne (Tullamarine) from $49

Sydney to Perth from $99

The low worldwide fares embrace:

Cairns to Tokyo (Narita) from $199

Darwin to Bali (Denpasar) from $109

Gold Coast (Coolangatta) to Queenstown from $165

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Auckland from $175

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Bangkok from $159

Melbourne (Tullamarine) to Honolulu from $199

Sydney to Nadi (Fiji) from $169

Sydney to Phuket from $159

Sydney to Queenstown from $189