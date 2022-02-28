Jewish groups seek out active attack training for teenagers, how to handle potential threats

SUFFERN, N.Y. — After the hostage state of affairs last month at a Texas synagogue, some Jewish communities within the Tri-State Area are looking for out lively assault coaching.

CBS2’s Ali Bauman just lately witnessed a coaching train in a managed surroundings contained in the Chabad Jewish Center of Suffern in Rockland County.

“We’re getting a lot more requests to do these classes with different places of worship and schools,” mentioned Officer Daniel Lynch of the Ramapo Police Department.

Ramapo police run drills at no cost to show youngsters how to run, hide or fight against a potential threat.

The rounds have been clean, however the follow was meant to really feel as lifelike as doable.

“Because the stress that your body will be going through, you’re not going to have the ability to think logically and, you know, have those fine motor skills,” Officer Robert Navarro mentioned.

“You’re not gonna stay calm and cool during an active attack, so thinking about that and preparing is something that is going to help them make better decisions and act quicker,” Lynch added.

Teenagers have been taught what to do within the occasion of a shooter coming into their college or temple. CBS2



Rabbi Shmuel Gancz, the Chabad’s director, requested the lesson for his college students after final month’s assault on a Texas synagogue, when a gunmen held congregants hostage for more than 10 hours.

The rabbi there credited his survival and the hostages’ to comparable protection coaching they acquired.

“We have to do more to protect ourselves, protect the community,” Gancz mentioned.

And the neighborhood has already seen the menace near house. In neighboring Monsey in 2019, 5 individuals have been injured and a rabbi died after a person with a machete broke into their Chanukah celebration.

“We’ve definitely seen people who have taken these type of classes and been able to apply these skills in a real event,” Ramapo Police Surgeon Dr. Jeff Rabrich mentioned.

Students in Suffern additionally discovered the right way to forestall somebody from bleeding out, utilizing makeshift gauze and tourniquets.

“It’s not just here’s how to prevent yourself from getting hurt. It’s also here’s what happens if someone does get hurt,” Bauman mentioned.

Absolutely,” Rabrich said. “How they can assist save a life by stopping bleeding earlier than assist arrives.”

Gail Gluck said the practice was much more intense than lockdown drills at her school.

“I used to be like, ‘Oh, I’m not gonna get anxious,’ however as quickly as I heard the faux gunshot go off I used to be very like, ‘Oh, I would like to avoid wasting myself. I would like to guard myself,'” the 14-year-old said.

Gluck and James Hyman said they felt the lessons will stick with them.

“We made some errors,” said Hyman, also 14. “I used to be going to barricade the door, then I noticed nobody else was serving to and everybody ran to the opposite aspect of the room. So I went over there they usually confirmed us how peer strain can have an effect on what you do, like how I finished barricading the door and ran over as a substitute of ending to barricade the door.”

Rabbi Gancz told Bauman he could see the color drain from the children’s faces as deafening rounds persisted.

“I’m considering is that this child going house with nervousness?” Gancz mentioned.

But, finally, the rabbi mentioned he desires to arrange this technology for a altering world.

“What do say to a child who does go home after this and may worry this will happen?” Bauman requested.

“We need to do both — education and also soothe and calm and protect our children,” Gancz mentioned. “And as a faithful man of God, we know that God is standing right there behind us.”