Jewish worshippers clash with police at pilgrimage site in Israel’s Mount Meron

A crowd of Jewish worshippers broke via police obstacles on Thursday at an annual pilgrimage in Israel’s Mount Meron, a yr after 45 people were crushed to death in a stampede.

Israeli police stated “dozens of extremists” broke into a piece of the non secular web site whereas “wildly flinging the fences and endangering human life.”

The police retreated from the positioning when a bunch of worshippers broke obstacles and stormed in, an AFP photographer stated, including that officers later returned.

More than 10,000 trustworthy had converged on the positioning underneath tightened safety measures for the start of the pilgrimage on Wednesday.

The Mount Meron pilgrimage happens on the Lag BaOmer vacation, when primarily ultra-Orthodox Jews throng the positioning of the tomb of revered second century rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai.

On April 30 final yr, a stampede broke out within the male part of the gender-divided web site as the dimensions of the gang turned a slender passageway right into a lethal choke-point.

At least 16 youngsters had been amongst these trampled to demise, in what then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu referred to as “one of the worst” disasters in Israel’s historical past.

An AFP photographer noticed a number of worshippers arrested and handcuffed by police on Thursday. In addition, some safety cameras and electrical tools on the web site had been sabotaged, the photographer stated.

Police then stopped the motion of further trustworthy towards the positioning, the place the pilgrimage runs till Thursday night time.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett stated Wednesday that his authorities made a “considerable investment” in new security measures to make sure there isn’t any repeat of final yr.

Among the modifications is a cap of 16,000 pilgrims allowed on the positioning at any given second.

On Tuesday, police stated they’d seized knives and hammers from an “extremist ultra-Orthodox faction” which allegedly supposed to sabotage communications infrastructure on the web site.

Some ultra-Orthodox sects are anti-Zionist and oppose the existence of the Jewish state. They are generally antagonistic to Israel’s state establishments, together with to its police forces.

