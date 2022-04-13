Jharkhand ropeway tragedy: Survivors recount horror without food and water

People who have been rescued in phases from the ropeway automobiles in Deoghar have been “badly dehydrated” after many have been left with out meals and water for near 24 hours, medical doctors tending to the survivors stated on Tuesday.

At least three folks died whereas 63 have been rescued when the operation ended on Tuesday, two days after the cableway to Trikut hills developed an issue and stranded them mid-air. “Around eight persons are admitted in the hospital still including one 25-year-old pregnant women and a one-year-old girl. Both were rescued on the first day. The toddler has broken jaw and deep wounds on her face. However, both are stable. All other victims apart from those who died were badly dehydrated,” stated Deoghar civil surgeon CK Shahi.

Among these stranded was Chanda Devi, who was rescued on Tuesday. “We received water and biscuits around 5 pm (Monday).”

Anita Dasi advised information company ANI stated: “We were completely dehydrated. It felt like we were about to die…”