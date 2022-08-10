Asia

Jiang Zemin Fast Facts

Father: Jiang Shijun

Mother: Wu Yueqing

Marriage: Wang Yeping

Children: Jiang Miankang and Jiang Mianheng

Education: Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Electrical Engineering, 1947

Religion: Members of the Chinese Communist Party are formally atheist.

Other Facts

When an uncle, a Communist partisan, was killed in fight, Jiang’s father gave Jiang to the uncle’s family so they would have a male heir.
Supported the suppression of the student-led pro-democracy protests at Tiananmen Square.

Timeline

1946 – Joins the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

1955-1956 – Trainee with the Stalin Automobile Factory in Moscow.

1971-1979 – Deputy director and later director of the Foreign Affairs Bureau of the First Ministry of Machine-Building Industry.

1981-1982 – Vice minister of the State Foreign Investment Commission.

1982 – Appointed vice minister of Electronics Industry and later within the 12 months elected a member of the CCP Central Committee.

1983 – Promoted to minister of Electronics Industry.

1985-1988 Mayor of Shanghai.

June 1989 – Appointed common secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, succeeding Zhao Ziyang.

November 1989 – Succeeds Deng Xiaoping as chairman of the Central Military Commission.

1993-2003 President of the People’s Republic of China.

September 1997Unveils plan to denationalise China’s unprofitable state-owned enterprises.

October 28, 1997 – Meets with US President Bill Clinton on the White House and attends a US-China summit relating to nuclear power know-how.

June 28, 1998 – In a stay televised debate, discusses human rights with President Clinton in Beijing.

July 16, 2001 – With Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, indicators the Treaty on Good-Neighborliness Friendship and Cooperation Between the Russian Federation and the People’s Republic of China.

December 11, 2001 China formally joins the World Trade Organization because the 143rd member.

October 2002 – In Jiang’s final go to to the United States as president and head of state, meets with former President George H. W. Bush in Houston and President George W. Bush in Crawford, Texas.

November 2002 – Retires as common secretary of the Chinese Communist social gathering.

March 2003 – Limited to 2 five-year phrases in workplace, Jiang steps down and Vice President Hu Jintao turns into president of China.
March 2005 – Formally steps down as chairman of the Chinese army, having offered his resignation in a letter in September of 2004.
October 9, 2011 – Appears at a ceremony marking the one hundredth anniversary of China’s 1911 revolution. It is the first time he has been seen in public since rumors of his death spread in July 2011.

December 6, 2011 – The Hong Kong Broadcasting Authority fines Asia Television Limited (ATV) nearly $39,000 (HK $300,000) for airing a report in July that advised Jiang had died.

September 13, 2019 – Marking 70 years of Communist rule, Jiang’s giant portrait is carried down Chang’an Avenue in Beijing following the portraits of Communist chief Mao Zedong and reformist chief Deng Xiaoping, who each served as China’s “core leader” earlier than Jiang.



