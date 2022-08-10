Jiang Zemin Fast Facts
Father: Jiang Shijun
Mother: Wu Yueqing
Marriage: Wang Yeping
Children: Jiang Miankang and Jiang Mianheng
Education: Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Electrical Engineering, 1947
Religion: Members of the Chinese Communist Party are formally atheist.
Other Facts
Timeline
1946 – Joins the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
1955-1956 – Trainee with the Stalin Automobile Factory in Moscow.
1971-1979 – Deputy director and later director of the Foreign Affairs Bureau of the First Ministry of Machine-Building Industry.
1981-1982 – Vice minister of the State Foreign Investment Commission.
1982 – Appointed vice minister of Electronics Industry and later within the 12 months elected a member of the CCP Central Committee.
1983 – Promoted to minister of Electronics Industry.
1985-1988 – Mayor of Shanghai.
June 1989 – Appointed common secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, succeeding Zhao Ziyang.
November 1989 – Succeeds Deng Xiaoping as chairman of the Central Military Commission.
1993-2003 – President of the People’s Republic of China.
September 1997 – Unveils plan to denationalise China’s unprofitable state-owned enterprises.
June 28, 1998 – In a stay televised debate, discusses human rights with President Clinton in Beijing.
December 11, 2001 – China formally joins the World Trade Organization because the 143rd member.
November 2002 – Retires as common secretary of the Chinese Communist social gathering.
December 6, 2011 – The Hong Kong Broadcasting Authority fines Asia Television Limited (ATV) nearly $39,000 (HK $300,000) for airing a report in July that advised Jiang had died.