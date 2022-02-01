Jihadist leader responsible for Mozambique attacks has been killed, police say | News24

A Rwandan soldier walks in entrance of a burned truck close to Palma, Cabo Delgado, Mozambique. Thousands of Rwandan troopers are aiding Mozambique amid insurgency.

The jihadist chief chargeable for assaults in Mozambique has been killed, police say.

Insurgents had focused a mineral-rich a part of the nation.

Tuahil Muhidim died on Saturday.

A Tanzanian jihadist chief chargeable for audacious assaults in northern Mozambique has been killed, police introduced Monday.

Tuahil Muhidim led a 2020 assault that captured Mocimboa da Praia, the northern port used to obtain cargo for multi-billion-dollar gasoline tasks within the area.

Police basic commander Bernardino Rafael stated on nationwide radio that Mozambican and Rwandan forces shot useless Muhidim on Saturday morning.

Muhidim was additionally accused of kidnapping two Brazilian nuns for greater than three weeks in 2020. Rafael stated Muhidim had “punished” the nuns.

“Tuahil Muhidim died at 10:30 on Saturday. He had been wanted by security forces,” Rafael stated.

“He directed the attack on Mocimboa da Praia. He also kidnapped those two Brazilian nuns.”

In the identical operation, safety forces shot useless one other rebel and recovered two weapons, he added.

“Security forces operations are having an effect. The terrorists are weakened,” he stated, claiming that seven rebel leaders have been killed within the final two months.

The insurgency erupted in northern Mozambique, close to the Tanzanian border, with assaults marked by beheadings and the torching of complete villages.

Since then, 3 500 folks have been killed, and 820 000 have fled their properties.

Rwanda and the 16-nation Southern African Development Community (SADC) despatched in some 3 000 troops about six months in the past to assist Mozambique quell the unrest.