Jill Biden visits Ukraine after comforting refugees in Slovakia

According to pool experiences, Biden spoke by way of an interpreter to a few of these she met on the bus station within the Slovakian metropolis of Kosice, asking them to share their experiences.

“They come to our land. They kill us, but they say we protect you,” a lady recognized as Viktoriia Kutocha informed Biden.

“It’s so hard to understand,” Biden replied.

Kutocha mentioned she discovered it inconceivable to clarify what was happening to her kids.

“It’s senseless,” Biden mentioned. Her 7-year-old daughter then hugged the primary woman.

The first woman, who had beforehand visited Romania on her four-day go to to Eastern Europe, additionally traveled to Vysne Nemecke alongside the Ukraine-Slovakia border, and following that by crossing the border into Ukraine, visiting a public college getting used to deal with displaced residents.

Biden, who was greeted in Slovakia by Prime Minister Eduard Heger, additionally conferred with non-governmental organizations making an attempt to supply help to the refugees there and took half in a prayer service in a tent.

The first woman’s journey to the area got here one week after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Kyiv. Reports on Sunday indicated that Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, visited the Ukrainian city of Irpin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland and Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly.