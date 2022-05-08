Jill Biden visits Ukraine, making her first solo trip to a combat zone as first lady

toggle caption Susan Walsh/AP

First woman Jill Biden made a shock go to to Ukraine Sunday and met with the nation’s first woman, Olena Zelenska.

It was the primary time a U.S. first woman has traveled solo to a fight zone since 2015, when Michelle Obama visited Qatar’s al-Udeid Air Base.

Biden crossed the Slovakia-Ukraine border after a go to to the Slovakia facet of a border crossing in Vysne Nemecke.

She spent about two hours in Ukraine, visiting town of Uzhhorod, in Zakarpattia Oblast within the southwest nook of the nation.

Zelenska, the spouse of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has been in hiding together with their youngsters because the starting of the struggle.

This was the primary time because the struggle started that Zelenska had emerged in public.

Biden and Zelenska met at a faculty that has been transformed right into a shelter for internally displaced Ukrainians.

Zelenska stepped out of a black SUV guarded by a Ukrainian soldier. Biden handed her flowers, and the 2 hugged.

They then met in a small facet room behind closed doorways for greater than an hour.

When touring press had been briefly introduced in, Biden mentioned, “I wanted to come on Mother’s Day. We thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop, and this war has been brutal. And the people of the U.S. stand with the people of Ukraine.”

“We feel it,” Zelenska responded.

“First of all, I would like to thank you for a very courageous act,” Zelenska continued. “Because we understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when the military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day even today.”

“We all feel your support, and we all feel the leadership of the U.S. president, but we would like to note that the Mother’s Day is a very symbolic day for us because we also feel your love and support during such an important day.”

Biden had beforehand exchanged correspondence with Zelenska, in response to U.S. officers.

The first woman’s go to to Ukraine was not introduced forward of time, and was not on Biden’s public schedule. Biden’s motorcade was pared down for the drive into Ukraine, and several other staffers (and a few touring reporters) stayed behind in Slovakia.