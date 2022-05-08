Jill Biden visits Ukrainian refugees

US First Lady, Jill Biden, and her Romanian counterpart, Carmen Iohannis, visited a college in Bucharest on Saturday the place Ukrainian refugee youngsters are being educated.

Some two thousand Ukrainian refugees youngsters have signed as much as attend lessons in Romanian faculties.

The two first women talked with Ukrainian academics and moms, and praised them for his or her bravery.

“I just think that all of you are incredible women, that you put all this together,” Biden informed the group. “I think mothers will do everything for their children, and you fight for them, which is what mothers do, and I think you are amazingly strong and resilient, and it`s just amazing that the Romanian people have taken you into their homes, and into their hearts, and I think that`s made all the difference for all of you.”

Biden was informed that Romania had “welcomed” almost 900,000 refugees from Ukraine since Russia invaded its neighbour on February 24, however most have moved on to different international locations.

Women and youngsters are the majority of the refugees.

Jill Biden flew on to Slovakia to satisfy extra Ukrainian refugees in addition to help staff and native residents within the metropolis of Kosice.

The First Lady was additionally on account of meet US embassy employees and Slovakian officers within the capital Bratislava.