Jim Gaffigan, Diana Ross To Perform At State Fair Grandstand

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two extra performers have been added to the Grandstand’s schedule on the 2022 Minnesota State Fair.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan and legendary singer Diana Ross will take the truthful’s largest stage on Aug. 30 and Sept. 3, respectively.

Tickets for each reveals will go on sale Friday.

The solely different Grandstand performer introduced to date is the Zac Brown Band, who will play Sept. 2.

The 2022 Minnesota State Fair is scheduled for Aug. 25 by way of Sept. 5. Organizers introduced in January that ticket prices would increase by a dollar, whereas hours might be shortened.