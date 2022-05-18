Jim Jordan accuses Jan. 6 committee of having “lied to the country”

Republican Representative Jim Jordan of Ohio has accused the January 6 House committee of getting “lied to the country” after being served with a subpoena.

Jordan and 4 of his House GOP colleagues together with House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy have been subpoenaed by the committee final week. When requested whether or not he would adjust to the subpoena by Spectrum News reporter Taylor Popielarz on Tuesday, Jordan indicated that he had not but determined whereas lashing out on the committee for allegedly having “doctored evidence.”

“We’re taking a look at the subpoena, we just got it yesterday,” Jordan said whereas strolling to his Washington, D.C., workplace. “And we’ve already found that this committee has altered evidence and lied to the country.”

“So, I think anyone would have reservations about going in front of a committee that’s already doctored evidence and lied to the country about it,” he continued.

Jordan indicated that he was not involved with the likelihood that refusing to adjust to the subpoena may “undermine” his credibility, provided that he could serve as House Judiciary Committee chair ought to Republicans regain management of the chamber following the midterm elections.

According to Popielarz, Jordan’s remark in regards to the committee having “doctored evidence” referred to an accusation that Representative Adam Schiff, a Democratic committee member from California, misattributed and misrepresented a textual content message Jordan forwarded to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on January 6, 2021.

A December article printed by conservative journal The Federalist famous that the committee admitted it had “inadvertently” shortened and added a interval to a textual content message studying “On January 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence, as President of the Senate, should call out all electoral votes that he believes are unconstitutional as no electoral votes at all.”

The full message, which was sent to Meadows by Jordan on January 5, had no interval and as a substitute included an em sprint and the assertion “in accordance with guidance from founding father Alexander Hamilton and judicial precedence.” The message was additionally written by lawyer Joseph Schmitz and merely forwarded by Jordan, regardless of Schiff having attributed it to “a lawmaker.”

Meadows was also subpoenaed by the committee. He was held in contempt of Congress final December after refusing to adjust to the subpoena. Steve Bannon, former adviser to ex-President Donald Trump, was additionally held in contempt for refusing to adjust to a subpoena from the committee and is presently going through a associated legal cost.

Representative Andy Biggs of Arizona, one of many 5 just lately subpoenaed GOP House members, final week described the committee as “illegitimate” and steered that he may refuse to “dignify what they’re doing” by complying with the subpoena.

“I think this is an illegitimate committee and they don’t really have the authority to issue subpoenas, in my opinion,” Biggs instructed Fox News final Thursday. “This has been a witch hunt from Day One; this is an attempt [to go] after political enemies instead of trying to get at the truth.”

Newsweek has reached out to Jordan’s workplace for remark.