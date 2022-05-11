Jim Pillen Wins Nebraska Republican Gubernatorial Primary 

Jim Pillen, a hog farmer and University of Nebraska regent, received the Nebraska Republican Nomination for governor on Tuesday, based on a projection by the Associated Press.

“Nebraska voters made it clear tonight that they value conservative leadership that represents their Christian, conservative values,” Pillen stated after his victory. “I want to thank all those across our great state who helped put our campaign over the top tonight. Tonight, we will celebrate a great victory. Tomorrow, it’s back to work in the fight to keep Nebraska great.”

Going into Tuesday’s election, the race was considered a lifeless warmth between Pillen, state Sen. Brett Lindstrom, and businessman Charles Herbster, who earned an endorsement from former President Donald Trump. However, Pillen’s fundraising benefit could have pushed him over the end line, as he raised probably the most donor cash out of all of the candidates.

With Herbster’s loss, Trump’s excellent endorsement report within the 2022 midterm cycle has ended. In an uncommon marketing campaign transfer, Pillen refused to attend any of the debates held together with his opponents, opting as an alternative for candidate boards and smaller conferences with voters. As a consequence, Pillen held over 400 conferences with voters in all of Nebraska’s 93 counties.

“It’s really, really important that all 93 counties matter. The entire state of Nebraska matters, all the people of Nebraska matter, and, it’s the last day, we’re trying to reach areas where we’ve got a lot of Republican votes and we’re just trying to get more of our fair share of them,” Pillen said of the technique.

Although he didn’t earn Trump’s endorsement, Pillen voted for the previous president within the 2016 and 2020 contests. Pillen was supported by the state’s prime Republicans, together with Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) and former Gov. Kay Orr.

Pillen’s prime endorsements additionally included Nebraska soccer coach Tom Osborn and leisure character Larry the Cable Guy.

Some of the highest points Pillen campaigned on included rejecting vital race concept, standing up for legislation enforcement officers, securing the southern border and ending President Joe Biden’s border disaster, and defending the Second Amendment.

As a University of Nebraska regent, Pillen proposed a decision to stop the imposition of vital race concept on campuses. However, he confronted criticism on the marketing campaign path for his assist of a vote that led to creating an Office of Diversity and Inclusion on the campus.

As the Nebraska Examiner reported:

Herbster pointed to Pillen’s 2018 vote, as a University of Nebraska regent, in assist of hiring a frontrunner to create a brand new Office of Diversity and Inclusion on the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. The workplace was created after being studied for 4 years following race-related incidents on UNL’s campus. Pillen has been an NU regent since 2013.

On legislation enforcement, Pillen said makes an attempt to defund the police are “reckless and dangerous.”

Pillen additionally ran as a pro-life candidate and opposed taxpayer-funded abortions.

His marketing campaign focused on agricultural and property tax points, points that affect many Nebraskans. He proposed capping faculty spending development as a solution to make state property tax funds a bigger portion of college funding.

Pillen has pledged to run the federal government like he runs his household’s hog farm. “In business, we don’t start self-appointed budget increases,” he said. “We always figure out how to do more with less. We have to continue that mantra and make sure that we have less government invasion and we spend less money so we keep more money.”

Pillen will face Democrat nominee for governor, Carol Blood, in an election he’s anticipated to win handily as Nebraska has not elected a Democrat for governor since 1995.