Jio Brings Rs. 555 Prepaid Plan With Disney+ Hotstar Mobile Subscription

Reliance Jio has launched a brand new Rs. 555 pay as you go recharge plan with one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. The firm has additionally added Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription price Rs. 499 for one 12 months to its current Rs. 2,999 pay as you go annual recharge plan. The Rs. 555 Jio Cricket Data Add On Pack is legitimate for 55 days and comes with 55GB knowledge and complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The new plan is principally focused on the followers of the Indian Premier League cricket event. The addition of the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription for one 12 months to the Rs. 2,999 annual plan is a limited-period provide.

Jio Rs. 555, Rs. 2,999 pay as you go recharge plan advantages

As per a press launch from Jio, the newly launched Rs. 555 pay as you go recharge plan and the pre-existing Rs. 2,999 Jio pay as you go recharge plans each now include a one-year subscription of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Apart from the bundled subscription, each plans carry completely different advantages.

The Rs. 555 Jio pay as you go recharge plan provide as much as 55GB knowledge and has a validity of 55 days. It must be famous that voice calls and SMS options should not coated underneath this plan. The plan additionally presents complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

The Rs. 2,999 Jio pay as you go recharge plan comes bundled with limitless knowledge (2.5GB per day) together with limitless voice calls and 100 SMS messages per day. The plan has a validity of 12 months and presents complimentary subscription to Jio apps. The new addition to the already current plan is the one-year Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, which is claimed to be a limited-period provide.

As talked about earlier, the plans are launched with the followers of IPL event in thoughts, which is ready to begin today, March 26. The Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription allows them entry dwell sports activities matches, together with Hotstar specials.

You can recharge your Jio quantity with Rs. 555 and Rs. 2,999 pay as you go plans immediately via the MyJio app or the Jio website. The recharge plans are additionally accessible via numerous third-party apps and websites.

How to activate Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription after recharging with the Jio plans

Once you recharge your account with Rs. 555 or Rs. 2,999 Jio plan, you’ll obtain a novel Disney+ Hotstar Mobile coupon code in your MyJio app. You can use this coupon code on the Hotstar Subscription Offer webpage after signing in together with your Jio quantity to get one 12 months of Disney+ Hotstar Mobile membership.

Similar to Jio, Airtel and Vi have pay as you go recharge plans with Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription.

