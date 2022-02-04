Jio Platforms Invests $15 Million In Silicon Valley Start-Up TWO

Jio Platforms is the know-how subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries Ltd’s know-how arm Jio Platforms on Friday introduced an funding of $15 million in Two Platforms — “TWO”. Jio will purchase a 25 per cent fairness stake on a completely diluted foundation within the start-up. TWO is a Silicon Valley-based tech start-up based by Pranav Mistry.

TWO — an Artificial Reality (AR) firm — stated it believes the following chapter of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is visible and interactive.

The AR platform permits real-time AI voice and video calls, digital people, immersive areas and lifelike gaming, it added.

TWO additionally acknowledged that it plans to convey its interactive AI applied sciences to shopper purposes, adopted by leisure, gaming, and enterprise options, together with retail, providers, training, well being and wellness.

“We would work collaboratively with Jio to fast-track the adoption of new technologies and build disruptive technologies such as AI, metaverse, and mixed realities, the start-up further mentioned.

Akash Ambani, Director of Jio, said, “We are impressed with the sturdy expertise and capabilities of the founding crew at TWO within the areas of AI/ ML, AR, metaverse and Web 3.0. We sit up for working along with TWO to assist expedite the event of recent merchandise within the areas of interactive AI, immersive gaming and metaverse.”

Pranav Mistry, Chief Executive of TWO, said, “Jio is foundational to India’s digital transformation. We at TWO are excited to companion with Jio to push the boundaries of AI and introduce purposes of Artificial Reality to customers and companies at scale.”