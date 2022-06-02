J&K: 1 non-local labourer shot dead, another injured by terrorists in Budgam
Both the non-locals sustained accidents and have been taken to close by hospital. Both the labourers have been working at a brick kiln in Budgam.
Reported by Mir Ehsan | Written by Aryan Prakash
A labourer died and one other was injured after they have been shot at by terrorists in Chadoora space of Budgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted. This comes hours after a financial institution supervisor named Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district.
“#Terrorists fired upon 02 exterior #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora space of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for remedy the place one amongst them #succumbed”, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.
According to police officials, the two non-locals were targeted at Magraypora village in Budgam.
Both the non-locals sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospital. Both the injured were working at a brick kiln in Budgam.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have launched a joint operation to track down the terrorists. The attack on these two non-locals in Budgam comes hours after a bank manager in Kulgam district was shot dead by the terrorists.
On Monday, terrorists had shot useless a college trainer named Rajni Bala in Gopalpora space of Budgam district.
There has been huge outrage throughout the Kashmir over the focused killings of civilians by the terrorists.
Trending Topics to Follow