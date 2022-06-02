J&K: 1 non-local labourer shot dead, another injured by terrorists in Budgam

A labourer died and one other was injured after they have been shot at by terrorists in Chadoora space of Budgam, the Jammu and Kashmir Police tweeted. This comes hours after a financial institution supervisor named Vijay Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district.

“#Terrorists fired upon 02 exterior #labourers working in a Brick Kiln in Chadoora space of #Budgam. The duo was shifted to hospital for remedy the place one amongst them #succumbed”, the Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

According to police officials, the two non-locals were targeted at Magraypora village in Budgam.

Both the non-locals sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospital. Both the injured were working at a brick kiln in Budgam.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army have launched a joint operation to track down the terrorists. The attack on these two non-locals in Budgam comes hours after a bank manager in Kulgam district was shot dead by the terrorists.

On Monday, terrorists had shot useless a college trainer named Rajni Bala in Gopalpora space of Budgam district.

There has been huge outrage throughout the Kashmir over the focused killings of civilians by the terrorists.