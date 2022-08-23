J&K BJP leader’s body found hanging from tree in Kathua

The physique of a lacking Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief was discovered hanging from a tree in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district on Tuesday, officers mentioned.

Police have shaped a particular investigation crew (SIT) to probe the incident.

A villager noticed the physique of Som Raj hanging from a tree in Hiranagar city within the morning and knowledgeable the police, the officers mentioned, including that the physique had blood stains.

According to the officers, Raj was lacking for the previous three days however the household didn’t register a criticism.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP), Kathua, RC Kotwal informed reporters that an SIT, led by a sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), has been constituted to probe into the demise of the BJP chief.

He mentioned investigation has began underneath Section 174 (police to investigate and report on suicide) of the Code of Criminal Procedure and the autopsy examination of the physique has been performed. “Results are awaited,” he added.

“Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of our old colleague and senior BJP leader Shri Som Raj (Soma) in Hiranagar, District #Kathua . May God rest his soul,” Union minister Jitendra Singh mentioned in a publish on Twitter.

An individual named by the deceased’s relations in reference to the incident shall be questioned, the SSP mentioned.

Raj’s physique was handed over to his household and it was cremated, the police mentioned.

The household alleged that he was murdered and demanded that the federal government present justice to them.