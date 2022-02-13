J&K class 12 topper Aroosa Parvaiz trolled for not wearing hijab

Aroosa Parvaiz, who topped class 12 examination of J&Ok Board this 12 months, has been trolled on social media after her photograph and not using a hijab (scarf) bought shared on social media follower her achievement. The outcomes have been declared on February 8. As she topped the board examination with a rating of 499 out of 500, she was interviewed the place she was seen and not using a hijab. Those posts on social media acquired feedback condemning her.

Screenshots shared by native media platforms confirmed Aroosa acquired feedback like: “In Karnataka, the Muslim girls fight for hijab and in our Kashmir, our sisters upload their photos without covering their faces. It’s not permissible.” Some extra vile feedback referred to as for her beheading since she didn’t cowl her head.

This is the face of braveness ! “Don’t need to wear Hijab to prove myself a good Muslim”, says Class 12 topper from Kashmir Aroosa Parvaiz. pic.twitter.com/wWsaU4gTZV — C T Ravi 🇮🇳 ಸಿ ಟಿ ರವಿ (@CTRavi_BJP) February 12, 2022

Aroosa has reacted to the trolling and mentioned it has affected her household. “Wearing or not carrying Hijab doesn’t outline one’s perception of their faith. Maybe, I like Allah greater than they (trolls) do. I’m a Muslim by coronary heart, not by a hijab,” she has been quoted as saying by native media.

Amid the continued row over hijab in Karnataka the place college students are looking for their rights to put on the hijab contained in the classroom, the incident has added gasoline. Karnataka BJP chief CT Ravi mentioned Aroosa Parvaiz is the face of braveness.

Karnataka hijab row has emerged as a social faultline with polarising views coming in from politicians and consultants. The Karnataka excessive courtroom, in its interim order, has requested college students to not put on any non secular clothes (each hijab and saffron scarf) so long as the courtroom is listening to the matter. The authorities has additionally stored instructional institutes shut until the time the ultimate verdict involves keep away from unrest. The camp preventing for hijab rights is basing their argument on rights assured by the Constitution, whereas the camp opposing it says faith must be stored out of faculty, particularly when faculties have a uniform.