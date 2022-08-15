J&K cop injured in Srinagar encounter succumbs to injuries on Independence Day

A police constable, who was injured during a counter-terrorism operation in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, succumbed to his accidents on Monday. Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, a resident of Batote space of Ramban district, received injured through the operation that occurred within the Nowhatta area of Srinagar.

“We pay rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifice made in the line of duty,” Kashmir Zone Police tweeted.

After getting injured within the motion, Ahmad was rushed to a hospital for remedy. During the operation, a terrorist from the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was additionally injured.

Police mentioned a “chance encounter” broke out in Nowhatta space with terrorists Sunday late night for which CRPF and police had been on the job. A scooter utilized by two terrorists from LeT was recovered from the operation web site. An AK-74 rifle and two grenades had been additionally seized.

In a separate incident, a police officer from the Valley lost his life in a grenade attack by terrorists late on Saturday night, police forces mentioned on Sunday. This was the fourth assault in Jammu and Kashmir since Thursday.

Special police officer (SPO) Tahir Khan, a resident of Poonch district, was killed after the explosive was lobbed in direction of a “patrolling party of security forces in Qaimoh town,” police mentioned.

Khan was rushed to Anantnag for remedy the place he succumbed to his accidents, police added.