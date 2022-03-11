J&K Sarpanch Shot Dead By Terrorists, 3rd Killing In A Week

On Sunday, terrorists threw a grenade in a busy market in Srinagar (Representational)

Srinagar:

A Sarpanch or village head was shot useless by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir. Shabir Ahmad Mir, the sarpanch related to the BJP, is the third Panchayat member killed in final one week.

Two days in the past, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Sarpanch of Khanmoh on the outskirts of Srinagar, was killed by terrorists.

In final one week there was a spurt in terrorist incidents throughout J&Okay.

On Wednesday, there was an IED assault in Udhampur city in Jammu area by which one individual was killed and 14 others had been injured.

On Sunday, terrorists threw a grenade in a busy market in Srinagar killing two individuals and injuring 38 others.