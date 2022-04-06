J&K Teacher Suspended For Thrashing Class 4 Student, Case Filed

The J&Okay trainer allegedly thrashed two women within the college’s classroom. (Representational)

A trainer has been booked and suspended for severely beating a category 4 pupil of a authorities college in Rajouri district, officers stated.

The trainer, Nisar Ahmed, allegedly thrashed two women within the college’s classroom.

The incident drew consideration of the administration and police after it was highlighted on social media. The folks within the space additionally expressed anger over the incident.

“Today an information through reliable source was received at Police Station Budhal that a girl of Draman, studying in 4th class in government middle school, was severely beaten by a teacher in the class room,” a police officer stated.

Following the data, an FIR was lodged below part 342 (wrongful confinement), 352 (assault), 323 (inflicting harm), and 506 (legal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and part 23 of the Juvenile Justice Act, he stated.

Taking strict view of the matter, Rajouri Additional Deputy Commissioner Sachin Dev Singh ordered suspension of the trainer. The matter is below probe.

