JMPD officer wounded, customer shot dead in robbery at restaurant in Joburg CBD | News24

A 30-year-old Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer was wounded and a buyer shot useless throughout a theft at a restaurant within the Johannesburg CBD on Tuesday night time.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla stated officers responded to an armed theft at a restaurant on the nook of Lilian Ngoyi and Nugget streets when the robbers opened fireplace on them.

“A shootout ensued and one JMPD officer was shot. The officer was quickly rushed to hospital after sustaining an injury to his right thigh and will undergo surgery to remove the bullet,” Fihla stated.

Fihla stated officers launched a manhunt within the space instantly afterward and arrested two individuals after looking out a dilapidated constructing on the nook of Nugget and Rahima Moosa streets.

He stated two firearms with reside ammunition, a knife and a cellphone had been seized, including:

Two suspects are on the run, and it is suspected that one of many suspects was shot as officers discovered a face masks with blood on it close to the scene of the taking pictures.

He stated a person, believed to have been a buyer on the restaurant, was discovered useless on the scene.

“A deceased security guard was also found at the corner of Mooi and Lilian Ngoyi streets, near the scene of the shooting. It has not yet been confirmed that his death is linked to the armed robbery,” Fihla stated.

Cases of homicide, tried homicide, armed theft, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition had been opened.

An inquest docket has been opened for the loss of life of the safety guard.

