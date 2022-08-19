JMPD, unions reach ‘amicable agreement’ after wage-related strike | News24

JMPD officers blockaded the M2 freeway throughout a strike over wage disputes on Thursday.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla stated the officers and the City of Joburg had reached an settlement.

Samwu Gauteng regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana stated the wage settlement could be signed on Friday.

Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla says town reached an amicable decision with hanging cops after they launched into a wage-related strike on Thursday.

Fihla couldn’t disclose particulars concerning the settlement, saying town would situation an announcement sooner or later.

He instructed News24 that hanging members had been affiliated with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) and Independent Municipal and Allied Trade Union (Imatu).

He stated between 100 and 200 officers joined the demonstrations. Asked if the settlement meant there could be no extra demonstrations, Fihla responded: “We don’t expect any disruptions or disturbances.”

Fihla instructed News24 earlier that officers had blocked the M2 freeway within the metropolis centre from 13:00.

Samwu Gauteng regional chairperson Ester Mtatyana instructed News24 the wage settlement could be signed on Friday after union representatives had been in a gathering with the appearing metropolis supervisor Bryne Maduka.

However, she denied that Samwu members had been on strike.

“We were not on strike, we were in a general meeting. We work on the streets, the road is our office and we wanted the acting city manager to come and address us in our office. If the city manager had come on time, there would not have been any blockades. He delayed and we had to wait for him,” she stated.