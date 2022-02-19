Europe
Jobs in India: IT firms to hire 50 Lakh employees, says Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala has sounded a observe of optimism for job
seekers within the nation, stating that fifty lakh new staff will likely be
employed by Information Technology (IT) corporations.
In the following 5 years, the IT trade will make use of as many as
50 lakh new staff, the ace inventory dealer and investor mentioned whereas
talking at an occasion of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)
on Thursday, based on a information 18 report.