Joburg’s gridlocked Grayston Drive interchange set for a R3 billion revamp | Fin24

The Grayston Drive interchange carries massive volumes of commuters into the financial hub of Sandton, however motorists battle heavy visitors.

An funding in its redesign is predicted to value some R3 billion.

The contractors for the venture ought to be introduced within the present monetary 12 months.

One of Johannesburg’s busiest street interchanges is earmarked for redesign, in an funding set to value R3 billion.

The Grayston Drive – M1 interchange, which diverts visitors into the town’s financial hub of Sandton, carries excessive volumes of visitors from the south and northbound routes and has gained notoriety amongst Johannesburg motorists for gridlocked visitors all day.

Sandton is the house of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, and a lot of multinational corporations have established their headquarters within the precinct.

According to the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport, contractors for the venture are but to be appointed. The design of the interchange is predicted to be undertaken within the present monetary 12 months.

“As soon as the Gauteng Provincial Treasury has approved the budget by September to October 2022, it will take 18 months to complete the designs, and thereafter the handover for construction will commence,” the division stated.

“The M1 is a critical North–South corridor linking South JHB – JHB – Sandton City – Midrand – PTA. The benefits will be improved mobility, reduced accidents, and reduced cost of driving.”

In February 2018, the Johannesburg Roads Agency launched into the rehabilitation of the M1 Double Decker Bridge between Newtown and Fordsburg. The venture, which took nearly two years to finish, had a finances of R113 million.

In October 2020, the Gauteng legislature portfolio committee on roads and transport wished the company to account for the unsatisfactory outcomes of the rehabilitation because the part of the street continued to expertise flooding throughout heavy rains regardless of the quantity of labor that had been undertaken to repair it.

The state of Johannesburg’s growing older street infrastructure has featured prominently in political and social debates, together with the problem of potholes in municipal routes.

But the provincial division of roads and transport stated it was prioritising the upkeep and development of latest roads alike, and that there have been budgets for each programmes.

“We have committed a large portion of our budget towards both the expansion of the road network while maintaining these assets in order to facilitate the ease of movement of people and goods.”